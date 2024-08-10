OK Magazine
'Just a Mess': Donald Trump Deemed 'Unfit' After Repeated Glitches During Montana Rally

Composite photo of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA/NEWSMAX

Donald Trump mispronounced words and had trouble putting together sentences at his Montana rally.

By:

Aug. 10 2024, Published 4:39 p.m. ET

Is Donald Trump in mental decline? After his rally in Montana many people seem to think so.

On Saturday, August 10, users on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared shocking videos of the former president repeatedly glitching during his Bozeman Mont., rally.

Source: @Acyn/X

In one clip, the 78-year-old 2024 presidential candidate incoherently said, “And think of that, we got out of TPP, do you know what TP-eep, that’s.”

In response, the public slammed Trump for his inability to share a logical remark.

Just a mess,” one person stated, while another said, “A broken record that won’t stop skipping.”

A third individual joked, “DonOLD needs to go to bed,” as one more added, “Donald Trump is too old and unfit to be President.”

donald trump deemed unfit repeated glitches during montana rally
Source: NEWSMAX

Donald Trump's speech in Montana was compared to a 'broken record that won’t stop skipping.'

In another clip, Trump completely butchered the word “deported” by saying “deportated” instead.

“Deportation. He didn’t want the person deportated,” the father-of-five told the crowd.

Other users then voiced their concern for Trump’s mental well-being, with one person writing, “Trump can’t even say a word properly… how will he be able to run the Nation.”

“His brain is cooked,” a second shared, as someone else echoed, “His brain is dissolving into mush.”

Source: @Acyn/X
Another even claimed Trump may have memory issues, saying, “[He’s in] desperate need for dementia meds.”

As OK! previously reported, Trump has not been performing very well during campaign events as of late.

Former Trump employee and The View host Alyssa Farah Griffin admitted in a Friday, August 9, CNN interview that Trump has struggled since Kamala Harris entered the presidential race.

Griffin explained how the ex-commander-in-chief’s Thursday, August 8, campaign event was "an absolute dumpster fire of a press conference."

donald trump deemed unfit repeated glitches during montana rally
Source: NEWSMAX

Donald Trump's many gaffes have led to concern for his mental abilities.

"Donald Trump’s triggered because he’s actually running against a candidate for once who is the celebrity candidate, the one that pop culture is following. That was him against Hillary Clinton in 2016," she stated. "He was sort of this outsider, you know, hosting SNL. Now he’s got someone who has [Barack] Obama-level momentum and is pulling huge crowds and he doesn’t know how to attack her."

The media personality noted how the former reality TV host has been increasingly frustrated that "he can't land a message against Kamala Harris."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It's gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!

"He’s flailing. I mean, talking about crowd sizes is just an absolute example that he’s spiraling, his advisors don’t have control over his message, and he doesn’t know what he wants to say," Griffin explained, referencing how Trump falsely claimed his conference drew more attendees than Martin Luther King Jr.'s famous 1963 "I Have a Dream" speech.

