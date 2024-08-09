Donald Trump 'Desperate' to Bring Kellyanne Conway Back to Help Revive His Campaign: Report
Former President Donald Trump is reportedly looking to bring back Kellyanne Conway as the wave of enthusiasm surrounding Vice President Kamala Harris and Tim Walz reaches a fever pitch ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
Journalist Tara Palmeri highlighted a report about Trump's frustration with his current campaign strategy in a recent CNN interview with anchor Sara Sidner.
According to Palmeri, Trump is seeking to inject new energy into his campaign by bringing Conway, his trusted adviser from the 2016 election, back into the fold.
She explained that Trump's motivation stems from his belief that Conway's expertise could help him navigate the challenges posed by Harris as a candidate.
Palmeri conveyed Trump's eagerness to engage with Harris directly, citing his hope for an "unforced error" or a revealing "unscripted moment" that could potentially shift the dynamic of the campaign in his favor.
The former president's willingness to partake in a debate with Harris, a move he was initially hesitant about, reflects his determination to disrupt her perceived comfort in "unprompted interactions."
"He’s willing to do what I was told weeks ago he was not open to doing it all," the journalist told Sidner. "He did not want to do a debate. He felt like it would be, a more difficult debate at ABC News. He was maybe willing to do it on Fox News, but he’s even suggested more dates, which shows how desperate he is to really get Kamala Harris in a position where he thinks she’ll be uncomfortable."
- Donald Trump Teased for Continuing Ritual of 'Waving to Nobody' as He Jets Off to Montana: 'That's Embarrassing'
- 'Pathological Liar': Donald Trump Ripped Apart for Claiming He 'Went Down' in Helicopter Emergency Landing With San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown
- 'He's Either Ill or Having a Breakdown': Donald Trump Mocked for Being 'Evasive' While Discussing His Ear Injury From Assassination Attempt
In the interview, Palmeri also outlined Trump's dissatisfaction with his current campaign team's focus on President Joe Biden, whom he allegedly no longer views as his primary opponent.
She explained, "He realized he has a very different candidate, a new type of person to take on, and he doesn’t feel as comfortable with the direction, that his prior team has been going."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
According to the journalist, Trump's nostalgia for the days of his successful 2016 campaign, spearheaded by Conway's strategic guidance in targeting Hillary Clinton, has prompted him to consider her return amid his campaign's struggles against the Harris/Walz ticket.
Palmeri said, "I think Trump, at this point, thinks that fresh blood might help him in this moment when he’s really stagnant."
Puck News reported on Trump wanting to bring Conway back.