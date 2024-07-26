'Out of His Mind': Donald Trump Jr. Mocked for Appearing 'High as a Kite' During Latest Interview With J.D. Vance

Donald Trump's eldest son had Vance on his podcast, "Triggered," where they discussed the upcoming presidential race, criticizing President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris and pretty much every member of the Democratic Party.

Critics of the former president and his family were quick to mock Don Jr., pointing out that his appearance, attitude and rapid-fire mouth appeared out of the ordinary.

Ron Filipkowski, editor-in-chief of Meidas Touch News, shared a clip from the interview in a post that read, "Junior was absolutely out of his mind tonight interviewing JD Vance. I did not speed this up."