'Out of His Mind': Donald Trump Jr. Mocked for Appearing 'High as a Kite' During Latest Interview With J.D. Vance
Donald Trump Jr. sat for an interview with his father's 2024 presidential running mate, Senator J.D. Vance, recently, but online sleuths were quick to point out and ridicule the former first son's jittery, rapid-talking rant that never seemed to slow down.
Donald Trump's eldest son had Vance on his podcast, "Triggered," where they discussed the upcoming presidential race, criticizing President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris and pretty much every member of the Democratic Party.
Critics of the former president and his family were quick to mock Don Jr., pointing out that his appearance, attitude and rapid-fire mouth appeared out of the ordinary.
Ron Filipkowski, editor-in-chief of Meidas Touch News, shared a clip from the interview in a post that read, "Junior was absolutely out of his mind tonight interviewing JD Vance. I did not speed this up."
The post's comments were flooded with people ridiculing the Trump heir for appearing "high as a kite" throughout the pieced-together clip.
This is what happens when your cocaine is on crack and red bull," one user wrote alongside the clip.
Another commented, "As a recovering addict and someone familiar with this state of mind, hear me when I say he hasn't slept in days. That crash is going to be rough when it hits."
A third joked, "With Great Powder Comes Great Responsibility."
During one part of the rant, Donald Jr. proclaimed that even white women are no longer allowed in corporate leadership because "we have to check three or four boxes ... if you're a trans communist this, that, and the other, you too can be the CEO of a Fortune 500 company with no experience whatsoever!"
He also poked fun at the left for repeatedly claiming democracy is "literally at risk" if his father gets reelected and the idea that President Biden or Vice President Harris are "moderate even though their policies aren't" — all the while raging against the "elites."
As OK! previously reported, Don Jr. denied doing hard drugs like cocaine during his speech at the Turning Point Action Conference earlier this year.
Despite the rumors, Don Jr. has continued to proclaim his innocence, insisting that he's simply passionate.