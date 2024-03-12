Kate Middleton's Edited Mother's Day Photo Was Likely Taken in Fall 2023, Viral TikTok Claims

"I have a strong suspicion that this ‘new’ photo of Kate Middleton and her children was taken in November 2023 [based] on the outfits," Aston explained in the social media clip that has over 200,000 views.

"There is ample evidence of bad Photoshop throughout this photo and it is my personal opinion that it is because it is old and they try to change the outfits so that it didn’t look like a match," she added.