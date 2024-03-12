Kate Middleton's Edited Mother's Day Photo Was Likely Taken in Fall 2023, Viral TikTok Claims
The plot thickens!
A viral video by TikToker Allyn Aston suggested that Kate Middleton's photoshopped Mother's Day photo with Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, was taken late last year — not this past weekend.
"I have a strong suspicion that this ‘new’ photo of Kate Middleton and her children was taken in November 2023 [based] on the outfits," Aston explained in the social media clip that has over 200,000 views.
"There is ample evidence of bad Photoshop throughout this photo and it is my personal opinion that it is because it is old and they try to change the outfits so that it didn’t look like a match," she added.
The TikToker went on to compare images of the outfit that the Princess of Wales wore to a baby bank event in November 2023, citing the cream turtleneck sweater and boots. She also suggested that whoever edited the photo had doctored the snapshot to make her sweater a completely different shade.
"Yes, I know a lot of turtlenecks look the same, but I do believe that this was photoshopped to be darker and it was just that cream sweater, because they don’t make it in another color, they make it in cream and in camel," Aston continued, pointing out the very specific ribbing present in the sweater.
"It doesn’t stop there, because take a look at the shoes that her daughter was wearing that day," Aston noted of Princess Charlotte's attire. "These are the same exact shoes and probably the same tights because the photos are a little bit saturated and I can’t see the rubbing in the original one — but it’s definitely the same shoes."
The pattern on Prince George's collar also bore a striking resemblance to his 'fit at the baby bank event and Prince Louis' shirt pattern was also quite similar.
"It’s weird to me that Kate is wearing a sweater that looks suspiciously exactly like that cream sweater except just happens to be darker, with the same exact shoes, and the same exact kind of looking pants, and then her daughter’s wearing the same exact sweater with the ruffled neck, with the same exact shoes, and possibly the same tights," the social media personality said.
As OK! previously reported, Kate took the blame for the many glaring photoshop errors in the snapshot.
"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," she said X, formerly known as Twitter, earlier this week. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C."
However, many fans who follow the royal family still believe that the entire situation is suspicious.