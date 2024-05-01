Kimberly Guilfoyle Mocked for Suggesting Kristi Noem Was Sabotaged While Promoting New Children's Dog Book

A clip of the interview went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter where several users took shots at both Guilfoyle and Noem, specifically around the "conspiracy theory" about the book being sabotaged.

One user commented on the video writing, "Didn't know about it? She's already double and tripled down on the story including bragging about shooting 3 horses."

Another person wrote, "This is seriously some Seinfeld/Arrested Development levels of goofiness going on right now. Lying about it even though Noem admits it and has doubled down. That's straight-up MAGA playbook material."

A third user joked, "You know, maybe right now's not the best time to release your s------ dog children's book. Just a thought."