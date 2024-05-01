Kimberly Guilfoyle Mocked for Suggesting Kristi Noem Was Sabotaged While Promoting New Children's Dog Book
Former White House advisor and Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, Kimberly Guilfoyle, faced online trolling while promoting her new dog-themed children's book. The backlash came on the heels of South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem's unsettling revelations regarding her murdering a 16-month-old puppy.
With Noem being one of Trump's rumored top picks for VP, Guilfoyle suggested that someone might have "slipped in" that story into the book to sabotage the governor.
During an appearance on Real America, Guilfoyle was asked about Noam while her new book, "The Princess and Her Pup," was displayed in the background.
She told the host, "I just can't imagine that because there's a forever home for all animals. I don't know what happened. Maybe someone slipped that in, and she didn't see it. I don't know, but it doesn't make a lot of sense to me, so that's a tough one to take."
A clip of the interview went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter where several users took shots at both Guilfoyle and Noem, specifically around the "conspiracy theory" about the book being sabotaged.
One user commented on the video writing, "Didn't know about it? She's already double and tripled down on the story including bragging about shooting 3 horses."
Another person wrote, "This is seriously some Seinfeld/Arrested Development levels of goofiness going on right now. Lying about it even though Noem admits it and has doubled down. That's straight-up MAGA playbook material."
A third user joked, "You know, maybe right now's not the best time to release your s------ dog children's book. Just a thought."
Guilfoyle, known for her time on Fox News and work on the 2020 Trump campaign, expressed her excitement about the book release, declaring that a portion of the sales proceeds would be directed to an animal welfare charity. However, the timing of her announcement elicited unfavorable comparisons with Noem's own narrative in her forthcoming memoir.
The Republican governor detailed how she shot her 14-month-old German wirehaired pointer, Cricket, because it was poorly behaved and “untrainable.” She then disposed of the dog in a nearby gravel pit.
In the memoir, she also wrote about how she had to put down a male goat, also owned by her family, because he was “nasty and mean” and was prone to knocking over her children.
As OK! previously reported, Noem defended her decision to fatally shoot her young pup.
"I can understand why some people are upset about a 20 year old story of Cricket, one of the working dogs at our ranch," Noem wrote on X after facing an onslaught of backlash from both Democrats and Republicans.
"What I learned from my years of public service ... is people are looking for leaders who are authentic, willing to learn from the past, and don’t shy away from tough challenges," she continued. "The fact is, South Dakota law states that dogs who attack and kill livestock can be put down. Given that Cricket had shown aggressive behavior toward people by biting them, I decided what I did."