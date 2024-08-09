Joe Rogan Reveals He's Voting for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Over Donald Trump: 'Only One That Makes Sense to Me'
Joe Rogan revealed who he is voting for ahead of the 2024 election — and it's not Donald Trump or VP Kamala Harris.
During the latest episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," which was released on Thursday, August 8, the same day Trump held a last-minute press conference at Mar-a-Lago, he went off on both Democrats and Republicans for gaslighting their supporters.
“That’s just what they do. That’s politics. They do it on the left, they do it on the right. They gaslight you, they manipulate you, they promote narratives, and the only one who is not doing that is Robert F. Kennedy Jr.,” Rogan, 56, said.'
“You a fan?” YouTube star Sam Gymlan asked.
“Yeah, I am a fan. He’s the only one that makes sense to me. He’s the only one — he doesn’t attack people, he attacks actions and ideas, but he’s much more reasonable and intelligent. I mean, the guy was an environmental lawyer and he cleaned up the East River. He’s a legitimate guy,” Rogan replied.
One of the things Rogan seems to like about Kennedy, 70, is that he's also skeptical about the efficacy of vaccines.
“Before COVID, I would have told you that vaccines are the most important invention in human history,” Rogan said in his recent comedy special on Netflix. “After COVID, I’m like, ‘I don’t think we went to the Moon. I think Michelle Obama’s got a d---. I think Pizzagate is real. I think there’s direct energy weapons in Antarctica.’ I’m just kidding — I don’t think Michelle Obama’s got a d---, but I believe all of that other s---.”
Though Rogan is standing by the politician, he previously predicted who will come out on top in the election.
“I’m saying it because she could. I’m not saying it because I think she’s going to, and I’m not saying it because I want her to. I’m just being honest. I could see her winning," he said of Harris, 59.
Regardless of the end result, Kennedy gave a shout-out to Rogan for backing him.
"From one 'legitimate' guy to another, thank you @JoeRogan for always putting substance first," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on August 8. “'Robert F. Kennedy Jr.? He’s the only one that makes sense to me. He’s the only one that doesn’t attack people. He attacks actions and ideas. He’s much more reasonable and intelligent. The guy was an environmental attorney and cleaned up the East River. He’s a legitimate guy.' —Joe Rogan. This election is not about left vs. right. It's about Americans of goodwill coming together to end the tyranny of corruption in our system – so that we once again have a government and economy that works for all people. Let's do this."