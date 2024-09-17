Donald Trump Threatens Legal Action After Accusing Democrats of 'Rampant Cheating and Skullduggery' Ahead of 2024 Election
Donald Trump threatened to prosecute those that may be caught interfering in the 2024 presidential election "to the fullest extent of the law" — despite the fact that he was indicted himself for allegedly attempting to have the election results overturned in 2020.
"CEASE & DESIST: I, together with many Attorneys and Legal Scholars, am watching the Sanctity of the 2024 Presidential Election very closely because I know, better than most, the rampant Cheating and Skullduggery that has taken place by the Democrats in the 2020 Presidential Election," he wrote via Truth Social on Tuesday, September 17. "It was a disgrace to our nation!"
"Therefore, the 2024 Election, where votes have just started being cast, will be under the closest professional scrutiny and, WHEN I WIN, those people that CHEATED will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law, which will include long term prison sentences so that this Depravity of Justice does not happen again," he continued. "We cannot let our Country further devolve into a Third World Nation, AND WE WON’T!"
"Please beware that this legal exposure extends to Lawyers, Political Operatives, Donors, Illegal Voters, & Corrupt Election Officials," he added. "Those involved in unscrupulous behavior will be sought out, caught, and prosecuted at levels, unfortunately, never seen before in our Country."
As OK! previously reported, Trump was indicted twice in August 2023 for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia and in Washington, D.C.
Trump's charges in Fulton County, Ga., originally included racketeering, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit filing false documents, filing false documents and making false statements and writings.
However, earlier this year, the Supreme Court ruled that a president could not be criminally prosecuted for "official" acts committed at POTUS, stalling some of his trials.
Five of the 13 charges have since by dropped against Trump. Three were removed because they allegedly "lacked detail" and two were dropped because they fell under federal jurisdiction.
Trump is the first current or former U.S. president to ever face criminal charges.
He also became the first to become a convicted felon after he was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business documents related to a hush money payment given to adult film star Stormy Daniels.