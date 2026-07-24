Donald Trump Fuels Dementia Concerns After Mixing Up the Giants and Dodgers While Speaking in Front of L.A Team: Watch

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Donald Trump had yet another mix-up — this time in front of the 2025 World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers. The team visited the White House to celebrate their achievement, with the POTUS, 80, standing in front of the team as he gave an address.

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The President Nearly Mixes Up the Giants and Dodgers

Source: mega Donald Trump began to ask Cheryl Hines if she was a Giants fan before correcting his mistake.

"He wasn't supposed to be here, but he's a big Dodger fan, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Thank you, Bobby. And his incredible wife [Cheryl Hines], thank you. Are you a Giant — a big fan of the Dodgers? I didn't know that." The flub fueled rumors that the president could be suffering from dementia or other health woes.

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A confused Trump almost refers to the Dodgers as the Giants. pic.twitter.com/sL6ILDr5sF — Acyn (@Acyn) July 23, 2026 Source: @Acyn/x The POTUS made the flub in front of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The incident happened just one day after Trump made several errors while speaking at Wheeler High School in Marietta, Ga.. While discussing the possibility of seeking a third term, he said the word “candicy” instead of "candidacy."

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Donald Trump Made Several Mistakes in Speech

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump messed up when trying to refer to Jon Ossoff as Pee-wee Herman.

In addition, when he tried to insult Senator Jon Ossoff, he accidentally called him "Pinky Herman" and "Pee-wee Human" instead of Pee-wee Herman. The POTUS also referred to the Strait of Hormuz as "Hormuz Street.”

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Does the POTUS Have Dementia?

Source: MEGA Dr. Jonathan Reiner admitted the president 'looks unwell.'

As OK! reported, his series of flubs and random tangents have sparked ongoing worries about his mental health, with several doctors who have not treated Trump floating the theory that he has dementia. After the Georgia rally, cardiologist Dr. Jonathan Reiner publicly commented, "I'm seriously concerned about the health of the president. No one should be happy to see the president like this. He looks unwell."

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Source: MEGA Some people believe Donald Trump has been given a dementia screening test.