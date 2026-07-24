Donald Trump Fuels Dementia Concerns After Mixing Up the Giants and Dodgers While Speaking in Front of L.A Team: Watch
July 24 2026, Published 2:31 p.m. ET
Donald Trump had yet another mix-up — this time in front of the 2025 World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The team visited the White House to celebrate their achievement, with the POTUS, 80, standing in front of the team as he gave an address.
The President Nearly Mixes Up the Giants and Dodgers
"He wasn't supposed to be here, but he's a big Dodger fan, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Thank you, Bobby. And his incredible wife [Cheryl Hines], thank you. Are you a Giant — a big fan of the Dodgers? I didn't know that."
The flub fueled rumors that the president could be suffering from dementia or other health woes.
The incident happened just one day after Trump made several errors while speaking at Wheeler High School in Marietta, Ga..
While discussing the possibility of seeking a third term, he said the word “candicy” instead of "candidacy."
Donald Trump Made Several Mistakes in Speech
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In addition, when he tried to insult Senator Jon Ossoff, he accidentally called him "Pinky Herman" and "Pee-wee Human" instead of Pee-wee Herman.
The POTUS also referred to the Strait of Hormuz as "Hormuz Street.”
Does the POTUS Have Dementia?
As OK! reported, his series of flubs and random tangents have sparked ongoing worries about his mental health, with several doctors who have not treated Trump floating the theory that he has dementia.
After the Georgia rally, cardiologist Dr. Jonathan Reiner publicly commented, "I'm seriously concerned about the health of the president. No one should be happy to see the president like this. He looks unwell."
Reiner also pointed to the Republican repeatedly appearing to fall asleep mid-meetings.
"The president has severe daytime somnolence. He falls asleep very often. He's fallen asleep in the Oval Office on multiple occasions with people talking to him in the cabinet room," he stated in a separate previous interview.
"Chronic insomnia is a severe illness," he shared. "It can result in an increase in risk of dementia, decrease in cognitive effects in older people."
While the POTUS has bragged about acing the cognitive exams he's given, Reiner believes he's taking the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, which can be used as a dementia screener.
"That’s not really that useful when you take it over and over and over again, because the questions don’t change that much," the doctor explained. "Once you’ve taken it now four times, it’s probably not that difficult to pretty easily get through it. It shouldn’t be hard to get through it anyway, because it’s a dementia screening test, it’s not an IQ test."