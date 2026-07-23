Donald Trump, 80, Slurs and Mixes Up Words in Latest Speech as Top Doctor Admits He's 'Seriously Concerned' About POTUS' Health
July 23 2026, Published 11:21 a.m. ET
President Donald Trump was slurring his words during his Wednesday, July 22, speech at Wheeler High School in Marietta, Ga., sparking even more debate about his physical and cognitive health.
The incident occurred as the 80-year-old president opened his remarks and appeared to be joking about a third term, saying “candicy” instead of “candidacy.”
This mispronunciation circulated online and drew mockery from critics and parody influencers who pointed out the verbal stumble, with social media commenters saying the octogenarian POTUS was “glitching again.”
Donald Trump Slurred His Speech
HQ News Now posted the clip with the caption: “Trump, slurring: So your 401Ks, they always say, oh, the stock mart-- s-s-s-sock m-- sock market's very important.”
Critics pounced on his string of unusual verbal blunders, bizarre phrases and delivery style during the rally, zeroing in on several key moments, including a botched attempt to insult rising Democratic star Sen. Jon Ossoff.
Donald Trump Flubs Joke
Instead of calling him Pee-wee Herman, Trump repeatedly called Ossoff "Pinky Herman" and "Pee-wee Human" before trying to correct himself.
Social media noted his brain seemed to "short-circuit" as he tried to deliver a preplanned insult.
In addition, while discussing escalating geopolitical tensions and conflict in the Middle East, Trump mispronounced a critical geographic location.
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He referred to the crucial maritime transit route, the Strait of Hormuz, as "Hormuz Street.”
Observers immediately pointed out that treating a major strategic international strait like a local roadway was a glaring sign of verbal confusion or mental fatigue.
Trump also doubled down on a ridiculous claim that “affordability” was a fake word made up by Democrats, adding he had never even heard the word until his first day in office.
Commentators called this statement "alarmingly detached," with many mocking the idea that a real estate mogul and president had never encountered the word "affordability" before 2017.
Does Donald Trump Have Dementia?
Another widely shared clip featured an exaggerated claim regarding sports policy in which the elderly Trump alleged "men in women's sports came ravaging through our cities."
Critics pounced on the phrasing as highly erratic, confusing and symptomatic of a rambling, unstructured delivery of a dementia patient.
Following the Georgia rally, prominent medical analyst and cardiologist Dr. Jonathan Reiner publicly commented on the escalating concerns surrounding Trump's well-being, stating, "I'm seriously concerned about the health of the president. No one should be happy to see the president like this. He looks unwell.”