HEALTH Donald Trump, 80, Slurs and Mixes Up Words in Latest Speech as Top Doctor Admits He's 'Seriously Concerned' About POTUS' Health Source: MEGA A top doctor said Donald Trump 'looks unwell' after a recent rambling, slurring speech. Lesley Abravanel July 23 2026, Published 11:21 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump was slurring his words during his Wednesday, July 22, speech at Wheeler High School in Marietta, Ga., sparking even more debate about his physical and cognitive health. The incident occurred as the 80-year-old president opened his remarks and appeared to be joking about a third term, saying “candicy” instead of “candidacy.” This mispronunciation circulated online and drew mockery from critics and parody influencers who pointed out the verbal stumble, with social media commenters saying the octogenarian POTUS was “glitching again.”

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Slurred His Speech

Trump, slurring: So your 401Ks, they always say, oh, the stock mart-- s-s-s-sock m-- sock market's very important. pic.twitter.com/jeRkURkT5F — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) July 22, 2026 Source: @HQNewsNow/x Video of the president's speech went viral.

HQ News Now posted the clip with the caption: “Trump, slurring: So your 401Ks, they always say, oh, the stock mart-- s-s-s-sock m-- sock market's very important.” Critics pounced on his string of unusual verbal blunders, bizarre phrases and delivery style during the rally, zeroing in on several key moments, including a botched attempt to insult rising Democratic star Sen. Jon Ossoff.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Flubs Joke

Source: MEGA Donald Trump called Jon Ossoff 'Pinky Herman' when he meant to say Pee-wee Herman.

Instead of calling him Pee-wee Herman, Trump repeatedly called Ossoff "Pinky Herman" and "Pee-wee Human" before trying to correct himself. Social media noted his brain seemed to "short-circuit" as he tried to deliver a preplanned insult. In addition, while discussing escalating geopolitical tensions and conflict in the Middle East, Trump mispronounced a critical geographic location.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The POTUS was dragged for claiming the word 'affordability' was made up by Democrats.

He referred to the crucial maritime transit route, the Strait of Hormuz, as "Hormuz Street.” Observers immediately pointed out that treating a major strategic international strait like a local roadway was a glaring sign of verbal confusion or mental fatigue. Trump also doubled down on a ridiculous claim that “affordability” was a fake word made up by Democrats, adding he had never even heard the word until his first day in office. Commentators called this statement "alarmingly detached," with many mocking the idea that a real estate mogul and president had never encountered the word "affordability" before 2017.

Does Donald Trump Have Dementia?

Source: MEGA Dr. Jonathan Reiner admitted he's 'seriously concerned about the health of the president.'