Donald Trump Mocked for Pouting in Courtroom After Getting Slapped With Gag Order: 'He Just Looks Like an Angry 2-Year-Old'

However, rather than maintaining a calm demeanor, Trump sported an angry scowl throughout the day and later launched a scathing attack on the prosecutors involved in the case.

In the third week of his $250 million fraud trial, Donald Trump made his way to the Manhattan Supreme Court, accompanied by aides Margo Martin and Jason Miller , as well as lawyers Alina Habba and Chris Kise .

Donald Trump sits in a Manhattan courthouse during the trial for his civil fraud case in New York.

The clip made the rounds on X, formally known as Twitter , after Ron Filipkowski of the Meidas Touch shared it in a post that read, "He didn't look too happy to be in court today."

Trump was caught on camera in a clip that was shared online of the former president sitting on the defendant's side of the courtroom with a sour look on his face.

One of the top comments on the post read, "They're trying a different strategy this time, I think. He and his lawyer are trying to see who can pout harder."

Another joked, "He thinks he looks tough like a mob boss when actually he just looks like an angry 2-year-old."

A third commented, "I don't know why he's looking that way. He should be used to it by now. Plus, he needs to just 'calm down.' He has plenty of court appearances to make, so buckle up and enjoy the ride!"