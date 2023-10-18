Donald Trump Mocked for Pouting in Courtroom After Getting Slapped With Gag Order: 'He Just Looks Like an Angry 2-Year-Old'
In the third week of his $250 million fraud trial, Donald Trump made his way to the Manhattan Supreme Court, accompanied by aides Margo Martin and Jason Miller, as well as lawyers Alina Habba and Chris Kise.
However, rather than maintaining a calm demeanor, Trump sported an angry scowl throughout the day and later launched a scathing attack on the prosecutors involved in the case.
Trump was caught on camera in a clip that was shared online of the former president sitting on the defendant's side of the courtroom with a sour look on his face.
The clip made the rounds on X, formally known as Twitter, after Ron Filipkowski of the Meidas Touch shared it in a post that read, "He didn't look too happy to be in court today."
One of the top comments on the post read, "They're trying a different strategy this time, I think. He and his lawyer are trying to see who can pout harder."
Another joked, "He thinks he looks tough like a mob boss when actually he just looks like an angry 2-year-old."
A third commented, "I don't know why he's looking that way. He should be used to it by now. Plus, he needs to just 'calm down.' He has plenty of court appearances to make, so buckle up and enjoy the ride!"
- 'This Whole Case Is a Sham!!!': Donald Trump Declares He's 'Fighting for My Name and Reputation' Hours Before Civil Fraud Trial Gets Underway
- Donald Trump Demands His Fraud Case Be Dismissed on Day 2 of New York Trial
- Donald Trump Labels NY Attorney General Letitia James a 'Horror Show' Before Civil Fraud Trial Kicks Off
Trump took aim at New York Attorney General Letitia James, branding her a "fraud" during his appearance in court on Tuesday, October 17.
The fiery confrontation came just a day after a federal judge issued a gag order on Trump in a separate case, limiting his ability to speak out against prosecutors.
However, this order did not cover James, giving Trump the opportunity to express his displeasure with her role in bringing the fraud charges against him.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It's gossip too good to wait for!
One of Trump's main points of contention was the valuation of Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach estate. The New York businessman turned GOP leader accused Judge Arthur Engoron and James of relying on Palm Beach County assessors for a valuation, claiming it to be far lower than what he believes the property is worth.
Trump took issue with the fact that James and Engoron ignored the possibility of Mar-a-Lago being valued at 100 times more than assessed.
Adding to the legal drama, Trump was also scheduled to give a deposition in the lawsuit involving "FBI lovers" Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.
Strzok, a former lead investigator in the Russia probe, alleges that he was fired unjustly for exercising his First Amendment rights. Trump has publicly criticized him on multiple occasions, accusing him of treason and spearheading a "witch hunt" against him.