Donald Trump Rages Against Letitia James and Fraud Trial Judge After Partial Gag Order
Donald Trump does not appear to be planning to stop talking about his New York fraud trial.
Earlier this month, Judge Arthur F. Engoran issued a partial gag order barring the embattled ex-prez from publicly talking about members of his court staff. While it's unclear if the order also includes the judge himself or New York Attorney General Letitia James, Trump isn't letting it stop him from his regular social media rants.
"The New York State A.G., Letitia James, who sued me on a Statute NEVER USED BEFORE for such a case, had a bad day in the RIGGED trial going on in Lower Manhattan," he wrote on his Truth Social platform on Thursday, October 19.
"Her appraiser witness was a disaster on the stand, and her ridiculous valuations were shown to be incorrect," he continued. "Without even discussing the $18,000,000 Value she ascribes to Mar-a-Lago."
"This trial is a giant Democrat Scam, with a Trump/Developer hating Judge who does whatever Letitia demands," he declared to his followers. "He is totally afraid her, but fortunately has been overturned on many occasions by the Court of Appeals, including in our case, WHICH DECISION HE REFUSES TO EVEN ACKNOWLEDGE — Showing great disrespect to the Appellate Court."
"Businesses are watching this Witch Hunt Trial, and moving out of New York — And definitely not moving in!" he concluded.
This comes not long after it was speculated Trump may have violated the order when he shared an article by far-right activist Laura Loomer that included pictures of documentation that revealed James' home address.
"Her Fake Case against me should be dropped immediately!" he penned, referring to James, alongside a link to Loomer's story. "She sued me under a Statute that was never used before. MISCARRIAGE OF JUSTICE AND ELECTION INTERFERENCE ALL WRAPPED UP IN ONE!"
As OK! previously reported, James sued Trump for $250 million in 2022. Earlier this year, Judge Engoran ruled that the former POTUS and his two adult sons were liable for fraud after allegedly misrepresenting the net worth of several properties and other assets in financial documents.
Ever since the ruling, Trump has raged against James, Engoran, court staffers and the DOJ, claiming the case is nothing more than a scheme to interfere in his 2024 election campaign.
"I’ve been wasting a lot of time on a case that should have never been brought. You see what’s happening," he told reporters outside of the courtroom this week. "The government lied. They just lied. They didn’t reveal all of the information that they had. They didn’t reveal all the evidence that made me totally innocent of anything that they say."
"So, unfortunately, I have to be here, I’m not campaigning!" he added at the time. "I have to be here for this."