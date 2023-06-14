Donald Trump Thanks Miami for 'Such a Warm Welcome' After Arrest

"Thank you Miami," he wrote on Tuesday evening. "Such a warm welcome on such a SAD DAY for our Country!"

Following his arraignment, Trump's camp stopped at Versailles Restaurant Cuban Cuisine where MAGA supporters sang "Happy Birthday" to the disgraced ex-POTUS in celebration of his upcoming 77th birthday on Wednesday, June 14.

Speaking to reporters at the restaurant, Trump claimed the case is "going great," but further insisted, "I think it's a rigged deal — we have a rigged country here with the country, we have a country that's corrupt."