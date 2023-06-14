Donald Trump Thanks Miami for 'Such a Warm Welcome' After Arrest
Donald Trump was arrested in Miami, Fla., on Tuesday. June 13, after being indicted on 37 charges connected to his alleged mishandling of classified documents.
After pleading "not guilty" to the charges, the embattled 76-year-old — who is the first current or former President of the United States to be charged with a crime — took to his Truth Social platform.
"Thank you Miami," he wrote on Tuesday evening. "Such a warm welcome on such a SAD DAY for our Country!"
Following his arraignment, Trump's camp stopped at Versailles Restaurant Cuban Cuisine where MAGA supporters sang "Happy Birthday" to the disgraced ex-POTUS in celebration of his upcoming 77th birthday on Wednesday, June 14.
Speaking to reporters at the restaurant, Trump claimed the case is "going great," but further insisted, "I think it's a rigged deal — we have a rigged country here with the country, we have a country that's corrupt."
On Thursday, June 8, it was reported Trump had been accused of violating Section 793 of the U.S. criminal code that prohibits “gathering, transmitting or losing” any information “respecting the national defense" following an investigation into the boxes of classified documents discovered by federal officials at the ex-prez's Mar-a-Lago resort last August.
Newly released pictures revealed the alleged boxes of confidential files stored in his bathroom, as well as in a ballroom staging area where staffers could have easily accessed them.
However, Trump has continued to deny all wrongdoing, claiming the current administration is attempting to use the charges to interfere with the upcoming 2024 presidential election.
"The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax, even though Joe Biden has 1850 Boxes at the University of Delaware, additional Boxes in Chinatown, D.C., with even more Boxes at the University of Pennsylvania, and documents strewn all over his garage floor where he parks his Corvette, and which is 'secured' by only a garage door that is paper thin, and open much of the time," Trump ranted on Thursday, June 8.
"This is indeed a DARK DAY for the United States of America," he added in a second post. "We are a Country in serious and rapid Decline."