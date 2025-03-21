or
Donald Trump Predicts 'Dishonest' MSNBC and CNN Will Be 'Turned Off' as Networks Are 'Doing Horribly'

Donald Trump doesn't approve of CNN and MSNBC's reporting.

March 21 2025, Published 3:27 p.m. ET

Donald Trump is still not a fan of CNN or MSNBC.

While speaking with reporters during a televised press conference on Friday, March 21, the president went off on an angry tangent about the two networks as he once again accused the corporations of producing fake news.

"We do need honest journalism in this. We’ve made such big strides over the last two months but we just need honest journalism and we don’t have it," Trump claimed while sitting at his desk in the Oval Office.

Trump said he tuned into CNN recently because "you have to watch these people every once in a while just to see where they’re coming from," as he alleged, "It's so dishonest."

"MSNBC is, I think, probably worse and they are both doing horribly in the ratings. I think they’re gonna be turned off," the Republican POTUS predicted.

Trump wasted no time going after CNN and MSNBC upon being inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States.

Within days after taking office for the second time back in January, Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to compare MSNBC to the Democratic National Committee while questioning the corporations' ethics as journalists.

"MSDNC is even worse than CNN. They shouldn’t have a right to broadcast — Only in America!" he declared at the time.

Prior to winning the 2024 presidential election, Trump vowed to investigate networks under the media corporation Comcast if he was successfully chosen to be U.S. commander-in-chief.

"Comcast, with its one-side and vicious coverage by NBC NEWS, and in particular MSNBC, often and correctly referred to as MSDNC (Democrat National Committee!), should be investigated for its 'Country Threatening Treason,'" he complained. "Their endless coverage of the now fully debunked SCAM known as Russia, Russia, Russia, and much else, is one big Campaign Contribution to the Radical Left Democrat Party."

"I say up front, openly, and proudly, that when I WIN the Presidency of the United States, they and others of the LameStream Media will be thoroughly scrutinized for their knowingly dishonest and corrupt coverage of people, things, and events," The Apprentice star continued. "Why should NBC, or any other of the corrupt & dishonest media companies, be entitled to use the very valuable Airwaves of the USA, FREE?"

At the time, Trump concluded: "They are a true threat to Democracy and are, in fact, THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE! The Fake News Media should pay a big price for what they have done to our once great Country!"

