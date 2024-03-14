Donald Trump 'Doesn't Care About the Facts,' CNN's Jim Sciutto Declares While on 'The View'
CNN’s Jim Sciutto told the hosts of The View that former President Donald Trump "doesn't care about the facts" when they discussed his political reasoning.
In a recent discussion on the ABC series, the co-hosts delved into the mindset of the 77-year-old ex-president and that of his supporters.
Sciutto, who is currently promoting his new book titled The Return of Great Powers, shed light on the GOP candidate's allure to certain segments of the population.
When questioned by Joy Behar about what attracts Trump’s followers to him, she asked, “Do they want this country to be run by a dictator, or are they getting misinformation from A.I.?”
“It’s a great question because we all have agency in this, right?" the CNN analyst answered. "You know, people have choices, not just in elections but in who we follow, who we amplify, that kind of thing. And clearly there’s a portion of this country that responds to that. There’s no question."
"And I have to tell you, when General John Kelly told me the story of Trump’s praise for Hitler — here’s John Kelly, he’s a retired marine general and served in the military for more than four decades, he’s a Gold Star father and lost his son in combat in Afghanistan — and he told me, he would sit across from the president at the time, praising Hitler, praising Hitler’s generals for being loyal to him, and he would be flabbergasted that he has to remind Trump, the President of the United States, what Hitler did," Sciutto continued. "I mean, Kelly said to me, I can’t believe he forgot the Holocaust."
Behar asked point blank, "In your opinion, is Trump just stupid?"
Sciutto answered, "I think he's not interested in knowing the facts." He pointed out how important the facts of history are and how they related to Trump's understanding of not only Hitler, but also Vladimir Putin.
"Putin has every interest in hurting America. So Trump’s imagination that he, through sheer force of personality, can make him his friend or negotiate a better deal just doesn’t line up with the facts," Sciutto explained. "Russia is very invested in bringing us down. I’d love it if someone could change that, but that’s not possible."
"But to your point, why are people attracted to him? ... I think, one, he gives people license to say to some degree the worst thing on their mind," he said.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Sunny Hostin chimed in, suggesting it has to do with "permission."
“Permission, permission,” Sciutto repeated. "And this goes from, well, praising Hitler to making racist comments, et cetera.”