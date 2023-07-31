'A Huge Scam': Ron DeSantis' Top Aide Slams Donald Trump's Team for Repeating 2020 Election Fraud Claims
One of Ron DeSantis' top aides hinted that the Donald Trump campaign swindled their supporters by perpetuating claims that the 2020 election was stolen.
"A huge scam…Ponzi Scheme?" Christina Pushaw, who serves as a rapid response director for the Florida governor's 2024 presidential campaign, tweeted on Thursday, July 27, over a video clip of a Trump aide confessing they knew the 77-year-old had lost the election.
Pushaw spoke out again on Saturday, July 29, following reports that the Trump campaign had spent roughly $40 million in legal bills this year alone after it was revealed that 10 percent of campaign donations are now being sent to his Save America PAC to help him pay off the mounting charges.
"In other words, MAGA grandmas were scammed — based on false promises from Trump campaign officials who admitted under oath, on video, that they knew the election couldn’t be overturned — out of their social security checks, in order to pay a billionaire’s legal bills?" Pushaw wrote.
"And it wasn’t only grandmas. I, myself, admit that I was gullible enough in November 2020 that I personally donated to this TRUMP SCAM PAC," she continued in a follow-up tweet. "It’s public record, look it up if you don’t believe me. If I fell for it and later saw the light others will too."
When asked how this could possibly be legal, DeSantis' aide replied: "I’m not a lawyer, idk if it’s legal, but I know it’s UNETHICAL!"
This comes as Trump continues to battle his various legal woes after becoming the first former President of the United States to be criminally charged.
As OK! previously reported, the embattled politician was hit with 34 counts of falsifying business documents related to an alleged hush money payment made to Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 election. He was also later charged with 37 counts in connection with allegedly mishandling classified documents discovered at his Mar-a-Lago resort.
Now, a third potential indictment looms amid an investigation into Trump's actions surrounding the January 6th insurrection and his attempts to have the 2020 election overturned.
Through it all, Trump continues to proclaim his innocence and even implied he'd be willing to testify on his own behalf in court.
"We'll have fun on the stand with all of these people that say the Presidential Election wasn’t Rigged and Stollen [sic]," he said via Truth Social on Wednesday, July 26. "THE TRIAL OF THE CENTURY!!!"