Donald Trumps Slams Fox News for Ron DeSantis Campaign Coverage in Unhinged Late Night Rant: 'They Are Not MAGA Strong'

Donald Trump went after Fox News and their coverage of political rival Ron DeSantis yet again in a lengthy, late night rant. The embattled former POTUS tore the conservative news network apart for everything from their ratings and their content choices to their employees' interview abilities.

"Why does FoxNews keep featuring 'losers' like failed Presidential candidates 'Aida' Hutchinson, Crybaby Chris Sununu, who was ready to 'run' when he realized he was polling at ZERO, and Sloppy Chris Christie?" he raged on Monday night, July 31. "Doesn’t make sense, nobody wants to watch them!"