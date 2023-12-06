'He's in Bad Shape': Donald Trump Doesn't Think President Joe 'Will Make It' to the 2024 Election
Donald Trump is confident he will outlive President Joe Biden as rumors swirl that his health is declining.
During a town hall, which aired on Tuesday, December 5, Sean Hannity asked Trump, 77, about his rival as the 2024 election looms.
“I can’t think of, in the last couple of months, any appearance that he has had where he wasn’t either mumbling or bumbling or stumbling, or having no clue where to go, where to exit," Trump claimed. “I think he’s in bad shape physically. Do you remember when he said, ‘I’d like to take him behind the barn’? If he took me behind the barn, and I went like this [blows], I believe he’d fall over. I believe he’d fall over. But who knows? Who knows?”
Trump also noted how he's made out to the be the bad guy, while Biden, 81, doesn't get as much blowback as he does.
"By the way, it was ok for him to say, 'I’d like to take him behind the....' He could say that and everyone thought it was so cute. If I ever said it, they’d say, 'He’s a dictator! He’s a horrible human being.' You know, it’s a whole double standard we have, not only in the law, but just about everything else, as you know very well. I personally don’t think he makes it physically. I watched him at the beach, he wasn’t able to lift a beach chair which is meant for children to lift. You can lift it like that," he stated.
"And mentally I would say he’s possibly equally as bad and maybe worse. But I don’t know. I will say this. He’s got vicious people surrounding him around that beautiful Oval Office. There are people in that Oval Office that are evil people, bad people, smart people, young, vicious. They are communist and they are bad," he added of Biden's team.
As OK! previously reported, Representative Richard McCormick claims Biden, who just turned 81, should not be in office.
“He definitely doesn’t know what’s going on. Whether he’s being directed by Obama or some other staff members is really questionable, but if you look at his cognitive decline in the last 50 years, we’ve been able to literally in real-time watch this guy in public life,” McCormick, who is also a physician, said.
"And the way he used to talk; he used to be very slick, very Clinton-esque, if you will. He no longer has that cognitive ability. He misinterprets questions, he misinterprets emotions, he doesn’t have a strategy, he doesn’t have any sort of education or ability to interpret new data. This is something that, as a New York doctor, I would look at somebody like this and think, they really need to be taken care of rather than trying to the take care of an entire nation," he continued.