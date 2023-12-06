'He's in Bad Shape': Donald Trump Doesn't Think President Joe 'Will Make It' to the 2024 Election

Trump also noted how he's made out to the be the bad guy, while Biden, 81, doesn't get as much blowback as he does.

"By the way, it was ok for him to say, 'I’d like to take him behind the....' He could say that and everyone thought it was so cute. If I ever said it, they’d say, 'He’s a dictator! He’s a horrible human being.' You know, it’s a whole double standard we have, not only in the law, but just about everything else, as you know very well. I personally don’t think he makes it physically. I watched him at the beach, he wasn’t able to lift a beach chair which is meant for children to lift. You can lift it like that," he stated.