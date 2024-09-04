"Melania will keep her hand on Barron’s future just as much going forward as she has throughout his early and current school years," a source spilled to People. "He is her world. She is proud of him, and she is the primary decision maker on Barron and his future."

"He is still young and has a lot in front of him. She wants him to be happy and settled in his future endeavors. She wants him to pursue what he wants to do," the insider added. "He is smart and has his own opinions but they are still being shaped."