Barron Trump's College Choice Revealed: Where Donald and Melania's Son, 18, Ended Up Enrolling
Barron Trump is officially a college student.
On Wednesday, September 4, the 18-year-old was photographed arriving at NYU in the Big Apple while surrounded by Secret Service.
Donald and Melania Trump's teenager was dressed in a white polo shirt, black slacks and black and white Adidas sneakers and carried a Swiss Gear backpack. According to the report, Barron visited the dean's office before going to his first class.
It's unknown what courses the famous offspring is taking or if he's decided on a major.
Though the ex-POTUS, 78, revealed earlier this year that Barron would be going to college in NYC, it wasn't clarified until today that he enrolled in NYU.
"He’s a smart one … he’s a great guy. He’s a little on the tall side. I will tell you, he’s a tall one, but he is a good-looking guy," the businessman raved of his youngest child during a past radio interview. "And he’s really been a great student."
Though Barron hasn't been present at his dad's recent campaign outings, Donald claimed the teenager "does like politics."
"It’s sort of funny. He’ll tell me sometimes, 'Dad, this is what you have to do.' So, anyway, he’s a good guy," he said.
However, as OK! reported, the student's mom, 54, isn't so keen on her son following in his dad's footsteps.
"Melania will keep her hand on Barron’s future just as much going forward as she has throughout his early and current school years," a source spilled to People. "He is her world. She is proud of him, and she is the primary decision maker on Barron and his future."
"He is still young and has a lot in front of him. She wants him to be happy and settled in his future endeavors. She wants him to pursue what he wants to do," the insider added. "He is smart and has his own opinions but they are still being shaped."
As OK! reported, Barron graduated from Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, Fla., in May, and though his dad was in attendance, political commentator Ron Filipkowski tweeted, "The always late Donald Trump barely made it to Barron’s graduation this morning on time before the ceremony started."
Prior to the event, The Apprentice producer claimed he wouldn't be able to attend the event because of his hush money trial.
"Who will explain for me, to my wonderful son, Barron, who is a GREAT Student at a fantastic School, that his Dad will likely not be allowed to attend his Graduation Ceremony," he wrote on Truth Social at the time. "The Judge, Juan Merchan, is preventing me from proudly attending my son’s Graduation. Seems very unfair, doesn’t it? But this whole event is unfair."
The New York Post obtained the photos of Barron arriving to NYU.