Barron Trump's Classmates Reveal 'Mysterious' Son of Ex-Prez Skipped Most High School Events and Didn't Eat in Lunchroom: 'It Was a Bit of a Shame'
Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron, was not your average high school student.
According to one of the 18-year-old's former classmates, while Barron could be "funny and sociable," his life was also very "mysterious" to his fellow students.
“He would start the most random conversations and could be very entertaining,” one of his friend's spilled to an outlet.
However, they noted Barron "never attended football games or dances." They also didn't even believe that he "met up with" friends or "went on dates" throughout his four years at the school. It was also revealed Barron was never involved with out-of-school parties, he didn't eat his lunches with other kids in the cafeteria and he wasn't featured in the yearbook.
Instead, the pal revealed Barron was a fan of the mobile game "Clash of Clans."
“I’m sure he had fun in his own way but it was a bit of a shame that he didn’t get to have a normal high school life like everyone else," they shared.
Although Barron was registered under the name "Jack" to protect his identity from hackers who may not like the Trump family – it wasn't exactly a secret that the young man was followed by Secret Service agents everywhere he went.
"He had multiple agents who would rotate throughout the day and there was always one with him wherever he needed to go,” the friend continued. “The agents would stand right outside the door during class. If he went to the bathroom they would go with him and wait outside."
The pal explained that eventually it became "normalized" and the other teenagers at school "barely took any notice of the Secret Service."
As OK! previously reported, Barron graduated on Friday, May 17, at a celebration attended by parents Donald and Melania Trump.
"Going to Barron’s High School Graduation," the politician, 78, penned via Truth Social that morning. "Great student, wonderful boy! Very exciting!!!"
However, political pundit Ron Filipkowski dished the ex-prez "barely made it to Barron’s graduation this morning on time before the ceremony started."
The source spoke with Daily Mail about what Barron was like in high school.