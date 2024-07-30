Barron Trump's Classmates Reveal 'Mysterious' Son of Ex-Prez Skipped Most High School Events and Didn't Eat in Lunchroom: 'It Was a Bit of a Shame'

“He would start the most random conversations and could be very entertaining,” one of his friend's spilled to an outlet.

However, they noted Barron "never attended football games or dances." They also didn't even believe that he "met up with" friends or "went on dates" throughout his four years at the school. It was also revealed Barron was never involved with out-of-school parties, he didn't eat his lunches with other kids in the cafeteria and he wasn't featured in the yearbook.