'Spawn of Satan': Barron Trump Faces Onslaught of Hate Comments After Debut at His Father's Florida Campaign Rally
Former First Son Barron Trump made his rally debut during his father's Florida golf course campaign event, which led to an avalanche of hate and ridicule from critics on social media.
A clip of the rally that showed Barron being introduced to a crowd of cheering MAGA supporters went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter. The 18-year-old high school graduate stood up from his seat, waved out to the crowd, and returned to his seat without saying a word.
An X user shared the clip in a post that read, "F- Barron Trump and the evil that spawned him. Gloves off. Kid stepped into the ring. He deserves full exposure and ridicule."
Another commented, "There’s something not quite right about this kid. Can’t put my finger on it, but there’s an aura of ‘not right’ about him. On the bright side: he’s got bigger hands than daddy."
A third person labeled the Trump kid, "The spawn of Satan."
"That’s the first time he’s done it. That’s the first time, right?" the ex-prez said as Barron accepted applause. "You’re pretty popular, he might be more popular than Don and Eric, we gotta talk about this. Hey Don, we gotta talk about this."
"So Barron, it’s good to have you. Welcome to the scene, Barron," Donald continued. "He had such a nice, easy life. Now it's a little bit changed."
"He’s seen it, he doesn’t have to hear it," the 2024 presumptive Republican nominee previously told Philadelphia’s Talk Radio 1210 WPHT after the host asked if he had given Barron any warning about "how nasty" politics can be.
"He’s a smart one," he continued. "He doesn’t have to hear much, but he’s a great guy. He’s a little on the tall side. I will tell you, he’s a tall one. But he’s a good-looking guy, and he’s really been a great student and he does like politics."
At one point, the recent high school graduate was announced to take an active part in the Republican Party's national convention as a delegate for his father.
Republican Party of Florida chairman Evan Power said in May that Barron would be assigned the role of one of the 41 at-large delegates from Florida to the national gathering, where the GOP is set to officially nominate his father as its presidential candidate for the November general election.
However, Barron's role was cut short after his mother, Melania Trump, shut down the plan weeks after it was announced.
"While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments," Melania's office said in a statement.