Donald Trump 'Couldn't Handle' Being in Jail for 1 Night, Niece Mary Trump Claims
If Donald Trump ends up behind bars, his niece Mary Trump doesn't think he'll be able to cope with the new reality.
In her Substack newsletter, Mary wrote about the ex-president's New York criminal hush money trial and what the outcome might look like.
"In the last hearing, the prosecution suggested that Donald was actually angling to go to jail. I find that hard to believe," she shared.
"He may like to portray himself as a tough guy, but imagine him alone in a cell, cut off from the world, without his phone. He couldn't handle it for one night," the psychologist continued.
This is hardly the first time Mary has weighed in on Donald's trial, which began on April 15 in New York City.
She previously claimed the businessman is not coping well amid the trial, and he's "dissolving before our eyes."
"You seriously think that guy — ya know, Mr. Hair Product and Bronzer — wants to be in a jail cell overnight?" she continued on "The Back Room with Andy Ostroy" podcast. "Without any of his products and without his cellphone? Are you kidding? Imagine what he's going to look like in the morning?"
Donald has been accused of paying off Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal to keep quiet about their alleged affairs with the politician before the 2016 election. However, Donald has denied any wrongdoing.
"It was so demoralizing when the prosecution stood up in front of Justice Merchan and opened with 'we're not asking for jail time, because we know that's what Donald Trump is angling for,'" Mary noted.
"Who cares what he's angling for? If it riles up his ever-shrinking face, who cares if it benefits him in some way? It doesn't matter," she added.
Mary previously said this trial would not be easy for Donald to be part of.
"Per the judge's instructions, Donald will be stuck in that New York City courtroom for at least four days a week and eight hours a day," she wrote during the first week of the trial. "He is not free to come and go as he pleases."
"He probably feels as though he's being singled out for extraordinary punishment, but that's because he has so rarely been in a situation in which he has no control over either the narrative or the proceedings," she shared, noting that her uncle "doesn't handle it well when he feels like the walls are closing in on him. He freaks out — and acts out — when he feels thwarted because he so rarely ever has been."