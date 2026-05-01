Politics Donald Trump Admits He Doesn't Want to Wear Bulletproof Vest Because It Will Make Him 'Look 20 Pounds Heavier' Source: MEGA Despite alleged attempts on his life, Donald Trump said he won't wear a bulletproof vest because it will make him look fat. Lesley Abravanel May 1 2026, Published 9:49 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Following the latest alleged attempt on his life at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, President Donald Trump admitted that he doesn’t want to wear a bulletproof vest in public because it will make him look heavier than he is. Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday, April 30, the 79-year-old POTUS addressed the possibility of increasing his personal protection. When asked if he had discussed wearing body armor with his advisers, Trump quipped, "I don't know if I can handle looking 20 pounds heavier.”

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump said he doesn't want to wear a bulletproof vest.

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President Trump on possibly wearing a bullet proof vest:



“I don't know if I can handle looking 20 pounds heavier” pic.twitter.com/MgBc58ob2O — Acyn (@Acyn) April 30, 2026 Source: @Acyn/X Donald Trump spoke about the vest after the WHCD.

He further joked that some of his Secret Service agents who wear the vests are "physical specimens," while adding, "If you want to gain 20 to 25 pounds, you can get a vest.” Beyond the jokes, Trump expressed a reluctance to wear a vest because he felt it would be "giving in to a bad element.” Despite his personal reluctance, he praised the effectiveness of the gear, noting that a Secret Service agent who was shot during the recent WHCD was "totally protected" by his vest.

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Source: MEGA The president has reportedly worn protective gear before.

The president has reportedly worn protective gear before; reports as far back as 2016 indicated that Trump occasionally wore body armor during campaign rallies. However, it reportedly left him "sweaty and spent.” The president is notoriously vain, possessing an obsessive fixation on appearance, media image and self-promotion. His most recent weight has been reported as 224 pounds, a number experts say is not accurate but would categorize him as overweight, not obese.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump claims he's in great shape.

He recently said he "probably should" take obesity drugs, but had not done so yet. Social media lit up over his reasoning for not wanting to wear a bulletproof vest, with anti-Trump influencer Jo Jo From Jerz remarking, “He’s sitting there covered head to toe in cake makeup. hunched over the desk like a cooked shrimp while covering his decomposing greyscale hand, so clearly, he’s deeply concerned about the optics of his appearance.” The president has been slathering makeup on his hands to cover bruising. Most recently, photographers captured significant discoloration on both hands during high-profile events, including a state visit with King Charles III.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump reportedly weighs 224 pounds.