or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Admits He Doesn't Want to Wear Bulletproof Vest Because It Will Make Him 'Look 20 Pounds Heavier' 

pic of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Despite alleged attempts on his life, Donald Trump said he won't wear a bulletproof vest because it will make him look fat.

May 1 2026, Published 9:49 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Following the latest alleged attempt on his life at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, President Donald Trump admitted that he doesn’t want to wear a bulletproof vest in public because it will make him look heavier than he is.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday, April 30, the 79-year-old POTUS addressed the possibility of increasing his personal protection.

When asked if he had discussed wearing body armor with his advisers, Trump quipped, "I don't know if I can handle looking 20 pounds heavier.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Donald Trump said he doesn't want to wear a bulletproof vest.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said he doesn't want to wear a bulletproof vest.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Source: @Acyn/X

Donald Trump spoke about the vest after the WHCD.

He further joked that some of his Secret Service agents who wear the vests are "physical specimens," while adding, "If you want to gain 20 to 25 pounds, you can get a vest.”

Beyond the jokes, Trump expressed a reluctance to wear a vest because he felt it would be "giving in to a bad element.”

Despite his personal reluctance, he praised the effectiveness of the gear, noting that a Secret Service agent who was shot during the recent WHCD was "totally protected" by his vest.

Article continues below advertisement

image of The president has reportedly worn protective gear before.
Source: MEGA

The president has reportedly worn protective gear before.

The president has reportedly worn protective gear before; reports as far back as 2016 indicated that Trump occasionally wore body armor during campaign rallies. However, it reportedly left him "sweaty and spent.”

The president is notoriously vain, possessing an obsessive fixation on appearance, media image and self-promotion.

His most recent weight has been reported as 224 pounds, a number experts say is not accurate but would categorize him as overweight, not obese.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of Donald Trump claims he's in great shape.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump claims he's in great shape.

He recently said he "probably should" take obesity drugs, but had not done so yet.

Social media lit up over his reasoning for not wanting to wear a bulletproof vest, with anti-Trump influencer Jo Jo From Jerz remarking, “He’s sitting there covered head to toe in cake makeup. hunched over the desk like a cooked shrimp while covering his decomposing greyscale hand, so clearly, he’s deeply concerned about the optics of his appearance.”

The president has been slathering makeup on his hands to cover bruising. Most recently, photographers captured significant discoloration on both hands during high-profile events, including a state visit with King Charles III.

image of Donald Trump reportedly weighs 224 pounds.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump reportedly weighs 224 pounds.

“Would we even notice an extra 20 pounds? That would be like a Teletubby getting a zit,” quipped another.

Another observer noted that his physical weight paled in comparison to something much heavier. “His ego alone weighs 800 pounds. And he’s the most unfunny person that ever lived," they wrote.

“He wouldn’t be the first person to risk their life for vanity’s sake, but it’s hard to justify $40M of our money for a bulletproof ballroom when he clearly undervalues safety,” said another in response to his other obsession.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.