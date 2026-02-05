Donald Trump, 79, Insists He's Doing 'Great' Mentally and Physically Despite Mounting Health Concerns: 'I Feel Like I Did 50 Years Ago'

Article continues below advertisement

Despite constant speculation about Donald Trump's physical and mental health, the president insisted he feels as good as new. In a Wednesday, February 4, interview with NBC's Tom Llamas, the reporter asked Trump, 79, "How do you feel now as you approach 80?" "I feel great. I mean, physically and mentally, I feel like I did 50 years ago," raved the politician, whose birthday is in June. "It’s crazy."

Source: @nbcnews/youtube Donald Trump, 79, said he feels as good as he did '50 years ago.'

"Now, there’ll be a time when I won’t be able to give you that answer. But that time hasn’t come, you know," he stated. Trump went on to once again brag about the mental capability tests he's taken, including the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, which looks for signs of early dementia or mild impairment.

'I've Aced Cognitive Tests'

Trump: Physically and mentally, I feel like I did 50 years ago pic.twitter.com/RPS6vbAiPX — FactPost (@factpostnews) February 5, 2026 Source: @factpostnews/x;nbc news The president bragged about 'acing' 'cognitive physicals' multiple times.

"I take cognitive physicals, so I do a cognitive mind test, OK, and a lot of people wouldn’t be able to do very well. Not easy. You know, you get to those last questions. I’ve aced — I’ve done three of them," he noted. "No other president has agreed to do them. I do them because I have no problem with it because I’m one hundred percent." He then took a dig at Joe Biden, 83, stating, "I know people that are 95 years old that are sharp as a tack, and Biden was a bad thing for old people. He’s the worst thing that ever happened to old people, because he obviously didn’t have it."

Inside Donald Trump's Health Woes

Source: mega Donald Trump was mocked at the World Economic Forum in January over his swollen ankles.

The businessman also touched on his aspirin regimen, noting that even though people tell him to take a smaller dose, "I say, ‘Well, I want that blood to be nice and thin running through my heart.''" As OK! reported, Trump's swollen ankles, confusing tangents and bruised hands have been at the center of attention during the first year of his second term.

Source: mega The POTUS was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency in 2025.

When he was first asked about the bruising, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed it was from frequent hand shaking, but in the summer of 2025, she announced the POTUS was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency. She described it as a "benign and common condition," with Cleveland Clinic explaining it's when "your leg veins become damaged and struggle to send blood back up to your heart."

Does Donald Trump Have Alzheimer's?

Source: mega Donald Trump's niece Mary Trump said the president sometimes acts like her grandfather Fred Trump Sr. did when he had Alzheimer's.