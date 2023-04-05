Ivanka Trump's Brothers Feel She 'Betrayed' The Family In The Months Leading Up To Daddy Donald's Arrest: 'She's Begun To Have Regrets'
Things are not going well over at the Trump household. Aside from patriarch Donald Trump surrendering himself and being slapped with 34 felony charges, his brood is at odds over who stood by their father and who did not in recent months.
And according to an insider, Ivanka Trump has become the pariah of the family after she announced she was stepping back from politics in November 2022, mere moments after her dad announced his 2024 political campaign.
Though Donald begged his daughter, 41, to continue serving as an advisor, she explained at the time that she was removing herself from the situation to "prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family" — a statement that didn't bode well with her blood relatives.
"The result is Ivanka has been declared persona non grata by all the other Trumps," spilled an insider, who claimed she was on the outs with siblings Donald Jr., 45, and Eric, 39. "And she's begun to have regrets. She didn't sign up to be a pariah in her own family!"
The former director of the Office of Economic Initiatives and Entrepreneurship's siblings reportedly felt she crossed the line when she and her husband, Jared Kushner, both voluntarily testified at the January congressional committee regarding the January 6 attack on the Capitol.
"Donald was furious with Ivanka," the insider claimed, adding that "Donnie and Eric considered her testimony a betrayal."
They continued to dish: "They believe she and Jared have chosen sides — and it ain't with them. It's with all their glittery, gala-going friends who don't happen to like Donald all that much."
Ivanka's decision to step back from politics may have had something to do with trying to save her marriage, as an insider spilled one month after her announcement that her and Jared's relationship was "falling apart."
Trouble in paradise for the two apparently stemmed from Donald losing the 2020 presidential election.
- Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Enjoy Lavish Valentine's Day Picnic With Kids As Rumors Of Marital Strife Rage: Photos
- Ivanka Trump Spends Sunny Day With Kids After Stepping Away From Dad Donald Trump's Presidential Campaign
- Ivanka Trump Spotted Sans Her Wedding Ring In New Year As Jared Kushner Rift Rumors Swirl
“Jared recognized Donald had become radioactive, and he pushed Ivanka to abandon her father for the sake of their own reputations and the future of their children,” said a previous source.
But it wasn't until her dad failed to stop people from storming the Capitol that Ivanka was ready to pump the brakes on her association with Donald — who was arrested Tuesday, April 4, in connection to the alleged hush money payment made to Stormy Daniels back in 2016 to cover up their affair.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Radar reported the Trump siblings were at odds.