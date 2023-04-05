Ivanka Trump's Brothers Feel She 'Betrayed' The Family In The Months Leading Up To Daddy Donald's Arrest: 'She's Begun To Have Regrets'

Things are not going well over at the Trump household. Aside from patriarch Donald Trump surrendering himself and being slapped with 34 felony charges, his brood is at odds over who stood by their father and who did not in recent months.

And according to an insider, Ivanka Trump has become the pariah of the family after she announced she was stepping back from politics in November 2022, mere moments after her dad announced his 2024 political campaign.