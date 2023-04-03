Don Lemon & Donald Trump's Lawyer Viciously Butt Heads Over 'Garbage' Hush-Money Probe

Neither Don Lemon nor Donald Trump's lawyer Alina Habba backed down from their heated debate regarding the probe into the former POTUS' hush-money payment of $130,000 to adult film star Stormy Daniels and his other legal woes.

On CNN This Morning, hours before the ex-president is set to be arraigned in New York, Habba scoffed at the probe, telling the television journalist that the indictment was "a bunch of garbage" brought on by a "woke" DA.