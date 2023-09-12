Isaacson, who shadowed Musk and interviewed him for two years to gather material for the book, claimed that in December 2016, the entrepreneur held a private meeting with Trump to see if was capable of leading the country.

The author claimed Musk was "baffled" by Trump's comments about brands like Tesla and NASA.

"He seems kind of nuts, but he may turn out OK," Musk said of the former commander-in-chief after their gathering.