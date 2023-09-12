OK Magazine
Elon Musk Thinks 'Con Man' Donald Trump Is 'Kind of Nuts,' Insists Ex-Prez's 'Buffoonery Was Not Just an Act'

By:

Sep. 12 2023, Published 4:04 p.m. ET

Though Elon Musk reinstated Donald Trump's Twitter account earlier this year, he reportedly still has a "deep disdain" for the ex-POTUS.

That's one of several claims made about the mogul in Walter Isaacson's biography, which released on Tuesday, September 12.

Elon Musk admitted he was taken aback after his meeting with Donald Trump.

Isaacson, who shadowed Musk and interviewed him for two years to gather material for the book, claimed that in December 2016, the entrepreneur held a private meeting with Trump to see if was capable of leading the country.

The author claimed Musk was "baffled" by Trump's comments about brands like Tesla and NASA.

"He seems kind of nuts, but he may turn out OK," Musk said of the former commander-in-chief after their gathering.

Biographer Walter Isaacson claimed Musk has a 'deep disdain' for Trump.

However, it wasn't long after that Musk realized Trump's "buffoonery was not just an act."

"Trump might be one of the best bull-------- ever," the father-of-11 said. "If you just think of Trump as a sort of con-man performance, then his behavior sort of makes sense."

After Joe Biden took over the Oval Office, the tech guru still held a "deep disdain" for Trump, "whom he considered a con man," the writer spilled.

That's one of the reasons Musk originally agreed Trump needed to be removed from Twitter. "I want to avoid the b------- disputes about Trump," he said. "If he’s engaged in criminal activity — it seems increasingly that he has — that’s not okay. It’s not free speech to subvert democracy."

Musk insisted he wasn't a fan of Trump despite allowing him to return to Twitter.

Trump's Twitter ban is why he launched his own platform Truth Social — though in November 2022, Musk allowed him to return.

Still, he insisted to Isaacson, "I’m not Trump’s fan. He’s disruptive. He’s the world’s champion of b-------."

Elsewhere in the tome, the author shaded the SpaceX founder, confessing, "He has so many personalities, almost like multiple personalities and a bit like his father."

Isaacson said Musk's dad "is a Jekyll and Hyde and sometimes goes very dark" and that sometimes "happened to Elon, too."

Mediaite obtained the excerpt of Isaacson's biography.

