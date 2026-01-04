or
'Pathetic' Elon Musk Called Out for Reuniting With Donald Trump at Lavish Mar-a-Lago Dinner Following Feud: 'Bromance Is Back on the Menu'

image of elon musk and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump and Elon Musk were spotted together at a dinner hosted at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday, January 3, following their feud.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 4 2026, Published 12:56 p.m. ET

Elon Musk and Donald Trump seemed to have put their beef aside as they reunited for a fancy dinner event at Mar-a-Lago on January 3.

The former besties appeared to have no ill will toward each other, as they were seen at the lavish party Saturday evening.

Source: @SawyerMerritt/X

Elon Musk joined Donald Trump for dinner on Saturday, January 3.

A clip of the two men at the soirée has been circulating on the internet, with the Tesla founder, 54, and the president, 79, walking into the room full of people side by side.

Social media users couldn't help but laugh at their possible reconciliation, with some applauding this new step in their tumultuous friendship.

"Awesome, we need a strong alliance between these two," someone noted.

"Bromance is back on the menu. The job's not done," someone else stated.

Fans Called Out Donald Trump and Elon Musk's Reconciliation

image of Elon Musk and Donald Trump have a complicated friendship.
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk and Donald Trump have a complicated friendship.

One suspicious user claimed: "I think their falling out was always a fabrication. It played like a WWE meltdown."

"Musk is kissing Trump's a-- again?" another person scoffed.

"The most pathetic person this world has ever seen. Elon Musk," someone else rolled their eyes.

"Disgusting, vile dictatorship of America," a user wrote.

President Donald Trump

image of Donald Trump and Elon Musk reunited previously at Charlie Kirk's funeral last year.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump and Elon Musk reunited previously at Charlie Kirk's funeral last year.

Trump and Musk also previously seemed to bury the hatchet at conservative activist Charlie Kirk's funeral in September 2025.

A lip reader analyzed the pair's conversation, which was caught on camera during their visit to the memorial service. Lip reader Nicola Hickling noted that when the public figures were clapping after a speech at the funeral, Trump tapped Musk’s knee and told him: “All good.”

The politician then leaned in and allegedly said: “I think we should stop this and say something now.”

Donald Trump and Elon Musk Became Embroiled in a Feud Last Year

image of Donald Trump insisted that Musk headed DOGE.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump insisted that Musk headed DOGE.

Musk and Trump's feud stretches back to June 2025 when the Space X CEO blasted Trump’s “One Big, Beautiful Bill Act," calling it a “disgusting abomination" in a heated post on X.

“Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it,” he wrote, suggesting the bill would increase the national deficit to $2.5 trillion and bring upon horrible debt to Americans.

“Mammoth spending bills are bankrupting America! ENOUGH,” he then penned in a follow-up tweet.

In May 2025, Musk left his post as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) after just four months on the job.

Trump then scurried on over to Truth Social, where he wrote a scathing tweet about Musk. “Elon was ‘wearing thin,’ I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!” he exclaimed.

