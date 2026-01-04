'Pathetic' Elon Musk Called Out for Reuniting With Donald Trump at Lavish Mar-a-Lago Dinner Following Feud: 'Bromance Is Back on the Menu'

Article continues below advertisement

NEWS: Elon Musk spotted having dinner with Trump tonight at Mar-a-Lago. pic.twitter.com/Xpbb7gy5u4 — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) January 4, 2026 Source: @SawyerMerritt/X Elon Musk joined Donald Trump for dinner on Saturday, January 3.

A clip of the two men at the soirée has been circulating on the internet, with the Tesla founder, 54, and the president, 79, walking into the room full of people side by side. Social media users couldn't help but laugh at their possible reconciliation, with some applauding this new step in their tumultuous friendship. "Awesome, we need a strong alliance between these two," someone noted. "Bromance is back on the menu. The job's not done," someone else stated.

Fans Called Out Donald Trump and Elon Musk's Reconciliation

Source: MEGA Elon Musk and Donald Trump have a complicated friendship.

One suspicious user claimed: "I think their falling out was always a fabrication. It played like a WWE meltdown." "Musk is kissing Trump's a-- again?" another person scoffed. "The most pathetic person this world has ever seen. Elon Musk," someone else rolled their eyes. "Disgusting, vile dictatorship of America," a user wrote.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump and Elon Musk reunited previously at Charlie Kirk's funeral last year.

Trump and Musk also previously seemed to bury the hatchet at conservative activist Charlie Kirk's funeral in September 2025. A lip reader analyzed the pair's conversation, which was caught on camera during their visit to the memorial service. Lip reader Nicola Hickling noted that when the public figures were clapping after a speech at the funeral, Trump tapped Musk’s knee and told him: “All good.” The politician then leaned in and allegedly said: “I think we should stop this and say something now.”

Donald Trump and Elon Musk Became Embroiled in a Feud Last Year

Source: MEGA Donald Trump insisted that Musk headed DOGE.