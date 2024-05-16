Donald Trump Exposed for Not Campaigning on His Day Off From Court: 'Needed to Catch Up on His Napping'

As OK! previously reported, Trump was annoyed when he learned he might have to miss his youngest son Barron Trump's graduation.

"Who will explain for me, to my wonderful son, Barron, who is a GREAT Student at a fantastic School, that his Dad will likely not be allowed to attend his Graduation Ceremony," he wrote on Truth Social.

"Something that we have been talking about for years, because a seriously Conflicted and Corrupt New York State Judge wants me in Criminal Court on a bogus 'Biden Case' which, according to virtually all Legal Scholars and Pundits, has no merit, and should NEVER have been brought," he added.