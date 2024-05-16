Donald Trump Exposed for Not Campaigning on His Day Off From Court: 'Needed to Catch Up on His Napping'
Donald Trump previously complained about how being in court affects his campaign, but when he had a day off on Wednesday, May 15, he was not schmoozing with voters.
Trump critic Ron Filipkowski wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "On Trump’s off day from court yesterday, he did no campaigning. Again."
Of course, people weren't surprised by the ex-president's move. One person wrote, "No campaigning, but plenty of complaining," while another added, "He’s too busy seething."
A third person added, "He only campaigns when he has a particular agenda to serve … like avoiding attendance at his kid’s grad," while a fourth joked, "He needed to catch up on his napping."
As OK! previously reported, Trump was annoyed when he learned he might have to miss his youngest son Barron Trump's graduation.
"Who will explain for me, to my wonderful son, Barron, who is a GREAT Student at a fantastic School, that his Dad will likely not be allowed to attend his Graduation Ceremony," he wrote on Truth Social.
"Something that we have been talking about for years, because a seriously Conflicted and Corrupt New York State Judge wants me in Criminal Court on a bogus 'Biden Case' which, according to virtually all Legal Scholars and Pundits, has no merit, and should NEVER have been brought," he added.
It was later revealed he will be able to attend the event after all, but it looks like he is trying to kill two birds with one stone as he added a campaign stop at the Minnesota Republican Party's annual Lincoln Reagan Dinner on Friday evening, May 17 — the same day as the graduation.
Though it's possible he will likely make both events, people couldn't help but call him out for his lies.
"Oh yeah, after that huge pity party Trump had about not being able to attend Barron's graduation!" one user quipped, and another added, "Shocker. At least Barron can graduate and celebrate, without having his day turned into a political whining spectacle."
"Barron, don't worry, your mom will be there," a third person wrote, and a fourth said, "I really didn’t believe Trump was going to Barron’s Graduation, another lie."