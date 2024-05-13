Donald Trump Joked He Wouldn't Be 'on the Market' for Long If Wife Melania Left Him for Stormy Daniels Affair, Michael Cohen Testifies
Donald Trump once implied he didn't think he'd be single very long if his wife, Melania Trump, left him over his alleged sexual encounter with adult film star Stormy Daniels, according to a courtroom testimony by former lawyer Michael Cohen.
On Monday, May 13, Cohen explained he'd "explicitly" told Trump that he needed to try to "suppress" Daniels' story until after the 2016 election when it would no longer matter, per Times journalist Jonathan Swan.
White House correspondent Maggie Haberman revealed, "Cohen also recalls asking Trump how Melania Trump might take everything that was happening. He describes Trump’s reply as follows: 'How long do you think I’ll be on the market for? Not long.' He wasn’t thinking about Melania. This was all about the campaign."
"This is a hearsay conversation, and if defense lawyers challenge it during cross-examination, Cohen’s credibility will be at issue," CNN reported.
Donald allegedly smirked and shook his head following the attorney's testimony about his remarks on Melania.
The ex-POTUS faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business documents related to a hush money payment made to Stormy just prior to the 2016 presidential election.
The adult entertainer told the court their sexual encounter occurred in 2006 — one year after the embattled ex-prez tied the knot with his current wife.
As OK! previously reported, Melania has been watching the coverage of the ongoing trial with an eagle eye, according to former pal and ex-White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham.
"I can guarantee she is watching every ounce of coverage, and when that came out, it peaked her interest. Melania is very much about proof. Show proof," Stephanie said in an April interview.
"So, if more damaging stuff should come out that she didn't know about because of course her husband continues to deny all of the details here about Stormy especially, if some other stuff comes out, I think that will be really interesting to watch because you can't really dispute things that are in writing," she continued. "That is something she always paid quite a bit of attention to was proof."
Stephanie also opined that her ex-friend is likely encouraging her husband to do whatever he can to make all of this "stop."
"I would imagine that she would push him to go on the stand and defend himself because this is very, very embarrassing for her," she noted at the time. "It's humiliating for her, and I can guarantee you that she's not happy right now and that he's quite worried about that."