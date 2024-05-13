White House correspondent Maggie Haberman revealed, "Cohen also recalls asking Trump how Melania Trump might take everything that was happening. He describes Trump’s reply as follows: 'How long do you think I’ll be on the market for? Not long.' He wasn’t thinking about Melania. This was all about the campaign."

"This is a hearsay conversation, and if defense lawyers challenge it during cross-examination, Cohen’s credibility will be at issue," CNN reported.

Donald allegedly smirked and shook his head following the attorney's testimony about his remarks on Melania.