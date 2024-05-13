'Oh, Wow': Michael Cohen's Bombshell Testimony About Donald Trump's Alleged Affair With Stormy Daniels Stuns Kaitlan Collins
CNN star Kaitlan Collins isn't sure how Donald Trump's wife, Melania Trump, will react to Michael Cohen's bombshell testimony, which was heard in the New York courtroom on Monday, May 13.
"Donald Trump wasn’t even thinking about Melania. This was all about his campaign,” Michael said on the stand, to which the ex-president said, “Don’t worry. How long do you think I’ll be on the market for? Not long.”
"Oh, wow! That’s basically Michael Cohen saying that Trump was essentially arguing that if Melania Trump was upset over enough of this to leave him, that it wouldn’t be a problem for him," Kaitlan, 32, said in response to Donald, 77, not being worried over his alleged affair with Stormy Daniels when he was married to Melania, 54.
"I mean, a reminder Michael Cohen went and had lunch with Melania Trump after he lied to her about the Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal stuff to apologize to her," the TV personality continued. "When he testified to Congress, he said one of his biggest regrets was lying to the first lady because he said that she was a good person and that she didn’t deserve it, but he was saying he was lying on Donald Trump’s behalf."
She continued, "I mean — it is a question of how Melania Trump, who has been paying attention to this trial, I’ve been told by sources, how she’ll react to a comment like that from Michael Cohen, where Donald Trump was saying, 'Not only am I not also worried about Melania and the campaign, I’m not worried about Melania Trump’s reaction to this at all. I’m only worried about the campaign.'"
- 'Phony Picture': Donald Trump Slammed for Allegedly Lying About 100K Crowd at New Jersey Rally
- Donald Trump Joked He Wouldn't Be 'on the Market' for Long If Wife Melania Left Him for Stormy Daniels Affair, Michael Cohen Testifies
- Donald Trump Ignores Reporter After He's Asked Why He Praised Silence of the Lambs' Villain Hannibal Lecter: Watch
As OK! previously reported, the reporter claimed Melania is distraught over the whole trial, which started in April. (Donald allegedly paid off Daniels and McDougal to keep quiet about their alleged tryst with him before the 2016 election.)
"And obviously this is going to be a really sensitive moment in this trial, which is how personal this will be for Donald Trump. Karen McDougal is one of the most personal parts of this because she alleged not only that they had an affair, she said they had a relationship," Collins previously claimed. "And this was something that when, I know from covering the White House and covering Melania Trump, it was deeply upsetting for the first, the former first lady, Melania Trump, and it created a rift in the relationship between her and Donald Trump. Everyone talks about Stormy Daniels and yes, that certainly was there as well. But Karen McDougal I, we were told at the time, agitated Melania Trump more so, actually, than Stormy Daniels had."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Melania has yet to be seen at the courthouse, as she doesn't want to be involved with the drama.
"I would imagine that she is pushing him to make this stop. I would imagine that she would push him to go on the stand and defend himself because this is very, very embarrassing for her. It's humiliating for her, and I can guarantee you that she's not happy right now and that he's quite worried about that," former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said during an interview with CNN.