'Oh, Wow': Michael Cohen's Bombshell Testimony About Donald Trump's Alleged Affair With Stormy Daniels Stuns Kaitlan Collins

As OK! previously reported, the reporter claimed Melania is distraught over the whole trial, which started in April. (Donald allegedly paid off Daniels and McDougal to keep quiet about their alleged tryst with him before the 2016 election.)

"And obviously this is going to be a really sensitive moment in this trial, which is how personal this will be for Donald Trump. Karen McDougal is one of the most personal parts of this because she alleged not only that they had an affair, she said they had a relationship," Collins previously claimed. "And this was something that when, I know from covering the White House and covering Melania Trump, it was deeply upsetting for the first, the former first lady, Melania Trump, and it created a rift in the relationship between her and Donald Trump. Everyone talks about Stormy Daniels and yes, that certainly was there as well. But Karen McDougal I, we were told at the time, agitated Melania Trump more so, actually, than Stormy Daniels had."