Donald Trump Claims Hillary Clinton Is Brainwashing People to Vote for Joe Biden in New Campaign Ad
On Saturday, October 22, Donald Trump shared a new campaign video that took a shot at his former presidential opponent Hillary Clinton. The footage suggested that the former First Lady has been brainwashing individuals to vote for Joe Biden.
The clip, which was posted to Truth Social, began with by showing “brainwashed” and blind folded voters as the former secretary of state praised the policy choices of the current president.
The video also bashed the former senator of Delaware’s economic agenda, Bidenomics, alongside a clip of Biden struggling to walk upstairs as a man shouted to the group of voters, saying, “This did not happen!”
The narrator then stated, “But there’s one small problem. Working Americans aren’t idiots. And they know who’s on their side.”
A Trump supporter then runs up to the front where they held up a sign that displayed Trump speaking at a rally, fuming at Biden for inflation and economic failures.
“To American workers watching their take home pay stink and watching inflation destroy their family and their lives, to all of you, I have your back,” Trump declared.
Along with the video, Trump captioned the ad, “BRAINWASHED.”
As OK! previously reported, Clinton recently sat down with CNN's Christiane Amanpour, where she compared the father-of-five’s fan base to a cult.
She began by noting that when she was senator there were "bitter battles" between the two parties, "but there wasn’t this little tail of extremism wagging the dog of the Republican Party as it is today."
"Sadly, so many of those extremists, those MAGA extremists, take their marching orders from Donald Trump, who has no credibility left by any measure," she continued in the interview, which aired October 9.
- 'She's Like a Reptile': Donald Trump Jr. Blasts Hillary Clinton After She Claims Trump Supporters Need 'Formal Deprogramming'
- Donald Trump's Campaign Slams Hillary Clinton After She Suggests MAGA Extremists Need 'Formal Deprogramming'
- 'Utter Nonsense': Donald Trump Slammed for Claiming He Is Beating Barack Obama in the Polls in Latest Speech
"He’s now defending himself in civil actions and criminal actions, and when do they break with him?" she asked. "You know, because at some point, you know, maybe there needs to be a formal deprogramming of the cult members."
Karoline Leavitt, spokeswoman for the pro-Trump PAC replied to Clinton's comments in a public statement.
"President Trump has said countless times that they are only coming after him because he stands in their way from coming after you — and Hillary Clinton just confirmed that to be true," Leavitt stated.
"Tens of millions of Americans will reject the Democrat Party’s re-education camp agenda in November 2024 when we make Donald Trump the 47th President of the United States," she concluded.
Donald Trump Jr. also reacted to Hillary’s remarks while speaking with Newsmax host Eric Bolling.
“She just can’t help herself. But what should be really scary, I think to everyone, Eric, is that she’s saying the parts that the Democrats want to keep under wraps out loud. They want to send you for deprogramming, you know?” the former First Son said.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“Sounds a little bit like reeducation. I don’t know in history where that’s worked out well, you know, whether it was Mao, whether it was Pol Pot. I mean, these are dictatorial concepts. These come from totalitarian type governments that have killed millions and millions of people the world over. This is now mainstay language within the Democrat party,” he continued. “If you vote for Democrats in 2024, you are literally voting to send your friends, maybe your conservative uncle to the reeducation camps in time. They’re not pretending.”
“She doesn’t understand people, she doesn’t have any feelings. She’s like a reptile,” he added.