'Unelectable': Donald Trump's Former Ally Mike Francesa Adamant Ex-Prez Cannot Win 2024 Race

“There’s one candidate that has a chance to unseat Trump,” Francesa said, referring to Governor Ron DeSantis. “But do [Republicans] come to a realization that in the general Trump is unelectable because of what went on at the end of his presidency? I believe he is unelectable because of what went on at the end of his presidency."

“Even if he wins the primary and gets the nomination, I do not think he will win the general. He will lose. I firmly believe that. I don’t know if the Republican party and the diehards believe that, but I firmly believe that. I do not think he can win,” Francesa concluded.