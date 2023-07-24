OK Magazine
'Unelectable': Donald Trump's Former Ally Mike Francesa Adamant Ex-Prez Cannot Win 2024 Race

Jul. 24 2023, Published 2:15 p.m. ET

Donald Trump's former ally Mike Francesa is adamant that the former president will not be able to make it back to the White House in 2024.

“I don’t know if the people who will vote, remember the staunch diehards are the people who vote in the primaries. Those are your diehard members of your party,” Francesa said on the Monday, July 24, episode of the "The Mike Francesa Podcast." “I don’t know if enough of them have come away from Trump to where someone else can win. And really, you’re talking about one person winning right now. The other candidates, none of them have a chance to win.”

Francesa used to support the businessman until 2020 when he didn't handle the COVID-19 pandemic correctly.

“There’s one candidate that has a chance to unseat Trump,” Francesa said, referring to Governor Ron DeSantis. “But do [Republicans] come to a realization that in the general Trump is unelectable because of what went on at the end of his presidency? I believe he is unelectable because of what went on at the end of his presidency."

“Even if he wins the primary and gets the nomination, I do not think he will win the general. He will lose. I firmly believe that. I don’t know if the Republican party and the diehards believe that, but I firmly believe that. I do not think he can win,” Francesa concluded.

As OK! previously reported, many of Trump's former friends made it clear that he should not be commander-in-chief for the second time.

Chris Christie frequently speaks out about how it's a danger for Trump to be in the political world.

“The American people and Republican primary voters have to start to understand this. When did we get to the point where we’re always blaming our adversaries for the weakness of our candidates? ‘Oh, it’s the Democrats fault,’ ‘It’s DOJ’s fault.’ ‘It’s this person’s fault.’ ‘It’s the media’s fault,’” Christie said. “How about: ‘It’s his’? He hasn’t won a d*** thing since 2016. Three-time loser.”

