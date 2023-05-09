Donald Trump Calls Out Rupert Murdoch and the 'Rapidly Disintegrating Fox News' for 'Promoting' Ron DeSantis
Friends to foes? Donald Trump took to Truth Social to slam Rupert Murdoch and Fox News, as well as a string of other politicians and outlets for allegedly "promoting" Ron DeSantis' political career in a furious social media post shared on Tuesday, May 9.
"Rupert Murdoch, 'Worst Republican Speaker ever' Paul Ryan, RINO KARL ROVE, The Wall Street Globalist Journal, and the rapidly disintegrating FoxNews, have gone all out, over the last 3 months, pushing and promoting Ron DeSanctimonious," he wrote. "A man who, without the help and Endorsement of President Donald J. Trump, would now be working at a McDonalds or, at a minimum, be far away from Tallahassee."
Added Trump, "Anyway, all of this RINO/GLOBALIST push from Election Undenier Murdoch has crushed DeSanctus in the Polls!"
The latest tensions between the embattled politician and the 92-year-old news mogul occurred three months after leaked texts revealed Murdoch once called Trump's 2020 election fraud claims "damaging" and "really crazy stuff."
As OK! previously reported, other leaked messages between Fox personalities Tucker Carlson and Bret Baier showed them discussing concerns that Fox could be "destroyed" if Trump lost the 2020 election.
"When Trump loses, he’s going to blame us," Carlson wrote at the time. "That’s going to be very bad."
This comes as Trump continues to ruthlessly campaign against DeSantis in the upcoming 2024 election — despite the fact that the Florida governor has yet to announce his bid.
"Ron DeSantis is a young man who is not doing well against me in the polls, to put it mildly," the 76-year-old posted to Truth Social last month. "I believe that if he decides to run for President, which will only hurt and somewhat divide the Republican Party, he will lose the cherished and massive MAGA vote, and never be able to successfully run for office again."
"They want to keep a foot on his throat," a Republican Party strategist explained in a recent interview about Trump's political game plan. "They want to freeze DeSantis out of the race."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!