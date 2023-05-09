Donald Trump Calls Out Rupert Murdoch and the 'Rapidly Disintegrating Fox News' for 'Promoting' Ron DeSantis

"Rupert Murdoch, 'Worst Republican Speaker ever' Paul Ryan, RINO KARL ROVE, The Wall Street Globalist Journal, and the rapidly disintegrating FoxNews, have gone all out, over the last 3 months, pushing and promoting Ron DeSanctimonious," he wrote. "A man who, without the help and Endorsement of President Donald J. Trump, would now be working at a McDonalds or, at a minimum, be far away from Tallahassee."

Added Trump, "Anyway, all of this RINO/GLOBALIST push from Election Undenier Murdoch has crushed DeSanctus in the Polls!"