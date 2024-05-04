Donald Trump's Former Top Aide Hope Hicks, 35, Engaged to Goldman Sachs Boss, 58: Report
Donald Trump has friends in high places!
According to a report, the ex-prez’s former top aide Hope Hicks recently got engaged to Goldman Sachs boss Jim Donovan.
Insiders revealed the exec, who has been dating Hicks since 2019, popped the question while to couple was hiking in Italy a few months ago.
After returning from their trip, Hicks, 35, and Donovan, 58, celebrated their impending nuptials Coco’s at Colette in New York City.
More friends and family later honored the duo's love at Casa Cruz — another excusive establishment in the Big Apple.
The vice chairman of Goldman Sachs shares four children with his ex-wife. As for Hicks, she does not have any kids nor has she previously been married.
As OK! previously reported, news of the pair’s engagement came just hours after Hicks testified during Trump’s hush money trial in New York City.
The former president’s employee shed light onto details involving the case, which accused the 77-year-old of falsifying business records in order to pay Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about her and Trump’s alleged affair.
On Friday, May 3, Hicks said the father-of-five was nervous when the 2016 Wall Street Journal article, which reported the National Enquirer had paid Karen McDougal for the story of her alleged affair with Trump, was revealed.
"I believe I heard Mr. Trump speaking to Mr. [Michael] Cohen shortly after the story was published," Hicks stated on the stand, adding there was "nothing memorable" about the call with his former attorney. She also discussed how she had to monitor his reaction to the story, noting that Trump was concerned about his wife, Melania Trump, would see the story.
"Everything we talked about in the context of this time period and this time frame was about whether or not there was an impact on the campaign," Hope explained.
The political strategist, who was visibly emotional, continued: "I don't think he wanted anyone in his family to be hurt or embarrassed by what's happening on the campaign. He wanted them to be proud of him."
"President Trump really values Mrs. Trump's opinion and she doesn't weigh in all the time, but when she does, it's really meaningful to him," Hope added. "He really respects what she has to say. I think he was just concerned about what her perception of this would be. I know that was weighing on him."
Page Six reported on Hope's engagement.