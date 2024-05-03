OK Magazine
'What a Phony': Donald Trump Accused of Delivering 'Stale' Pizza to New York Fire Department as Publicity Stunt

donald trump
Source: mega
By:

May 3 2024, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

Donald Trump critics mocked the embattled ex-prez after he allegedly delivered cold pizzas to a New York fire department as a publicity stunt during his ongoing hush money trial.

On Thursday, May 2, the 77-year-old was photographed at the same FDNY building he visited back in 2021 for the 20th anniversary of the tragic September 11 attacks.

donald trump accused delivering stale pizza fire department stunt
Source: mega

Donald Trump gave pizzas to a New York fire department on Thursday, May 2.

Pictures of the controversial politician holding pizza boxes and posing with firefighters circulated on social media. "We appreciate whoever supports our members at the FDNY, no matter their political affiliation," the department said in a statement at the time.

Trump later took to Truth Social to share, "It was an honor to see the brave men and women of the FDNY this evening!" However, in several other posts promoting the campaign stop, he mistakenly referred to them as the "NYFD."

donald trump accused delivering stale pizza fire department stunt
Source: mega

Donald Trump mistakenly referred to the department as 'NYFD.'

The PatriotTakes account on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a news clip and a timeline of events during Trump's visit.

"5:34pm — 2 pizzas arrive, 5:41pm — 6 more arrive," they wrote. "5:54pm -—Staffer sets aside 2 pizzas. 5:57pm — Staffer walks 2 pizzas to Trump. 5:58pm — Trump accepts and redelivers them. 6:01pm — Trump inspects pizza. 6:10pm — Trump leaves cold pizza and photo op."

donald trump accused delivering stale pizza fire department stunt
Source: mega

Donald Trump allegedly re-delivered the pizzas around 30 minutes after they initially arrived.

Political pundit Ron Filipkowski shared the post with a caption poking fun at the former POTUS.

"Trump re-delivered old, stale pizza yesterday that they had to leave sitting around to wait for his photo op," he penned. "Then he posts online that he delivered them to ‘NYFD.’ So they got stale pizza so Trump gets his staged moment. What a phony."

donald trump accused delivering stale pizza fire department stunt
Source: mega

Donald Trump critics called the photo op 'such a fake situation.'

Trump critics took to the comments section to agree with Filipkowski's disgust at the viral moment.

"Such a fake situation, everything he does and says are lies and deceit," one user wrote, and another quipped, "Nothing new. Just like a Trump rally! Everything is old and stale."

A third pointed out, "NOT ONLY STAGED, BUT POORLY STAGED," and a fourth joked, "Wanna bet the FDNY gets sent the bill for those pizzas."

This comes amid Trump's New York hush money trial. He is facing 34 counts of falsifying business documents in connection with a $130,000 hush money payment made to Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 election.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges and has repeatedly insisted the entire case is a "scam" orchestrated by President Joe Biden.

"I’m in a fake trial, and I’m in a trial that’s a Democrat — you know, you take a look at — where did it come from? It came from Biden," he alleged in an interview earlier this week. "It’s a Biden trial to try and keep me off the trail."

