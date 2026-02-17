or
Donald Trump Fumed at Marjorie Taylor Greene Over Release of Epstein Files: 'My Friends Will Get Hurt'

donald trump marjorie taylor greene epstein files
Source: MEGA; Jillian Michaels/YouTube

Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed Donald Trump angrily called after she urged for the release of the Epstein files.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 17 2026, Published 8:31 a.m. ET

Marjorie Taylor Greene opened up about a tense phone call she said she received from Donald Trump.

During an appearance on Jillian Michaelspodcast, Greene claimed Trump personally called her last September 2025 to express his frustration over her support for releasing the Epstein files.

Greene was one of four House Republicans who teamed up with every House Democrat to sign a discharge petition. The move forced a vote on legislation introduced by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) that would require the Justice Department to release files tied to Jeffrey Epstein.

Although Trump initially opposed the effort, he later signed the bill into law after it passed with veto-proof majorities in both chambers.

Recalling the call, Greene didn’t hold back.

“One day I get a phone call from the president in September, and he is so mad at me, and he’s yelling at me, and he’s angry at me. And he’s like, ‘You’re supporting Rand Paul Jr.’ And he’s chewing me out for signing my name on Thomas Massie’s discharge petition to release the Epstein files. And I’m trying to tell him, ‘Mr. President, they say you did nothing wrong. This needs to come out.’ And so we’re having this argument. And he tells me on this phone call, he’s like, ‘Marjorie, my friends will get hurt,’” Greene said.

image of Marjorie Taylor Greene said Donald Trump called her about the Epstein files.
Source: Jillian Michaels/YouTube

Marjorie Taylor Greene said Donald Trump called her about the Epstein files.

Michaels quickly reacted, saying: “That’s it! That’s it. I mean, that is it. Obviously, that’s it, because they’re all in here. Imagine the phone calls. It’s everyone. It’s every single person is on this fricking list. They’re all there. Every billionaire, heads of state, Larry Summers, Peter Thiel. They’re all in there.”

Greene also said pressure was coming from multiple directions inside Washington.

“Here’s the interesting part. Okay, there were only four Republicans, only four of us that signed that discharge petition: Thomas Massie, myself, Lauren Boebert and Nancy Mace. Now, what was happening in the background for months leading up to when we finally got it released is we were getting pressure from the White House,” Greene revealed.

image of Marjorie Taylor Greene said Donald Trump used to be close.
Source: Jillian Michaels/YouTube

Marjorie Taylor Greene said Donald Trump used to be close.

MORE ON:
Marjorie Taylor Greene

“We were getting pressure from the speaker. ‘Do not – take your name off this discharge petition.’ And we’re like, why? We’re talking about the Epstein files. This is the ultimate promise. This is the ultimate way to provide transparency. This is the ultimate way to take it to the deep state and expose a whole criminal cabal of rich, powerful elites that I believe control everything. And guess what? Come to find out, they do,” she added.

According to Greene, Trump publicly dismissed the controversy while privately pushing back.

“And, you know, so we’re like, ‘Why would —’ So in the meantime, President Trump is calling it a hoax. He’s calling it a Democrat hoax. He won’t have anything to do with the women. He still refuses to have anything to do with these women. So this whole thing is building,” Greene added.

“The women are saying, ‘President Trump did nothing wrong.’ They still say this. ‘President Trump did nothing wrong.’ Their attorney says, ‘President Trump, Donald Trump, is the only one that helped us.’ And guess what? That came out in the Epstein files that he reported Jeffrey Epstein. So, like, but Donald Trump is fighting it. President Trump is fighting it. President Trump was yelling at me,” she continued.

image of Donald Trump is named in the Epstein files.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is named in the Epstein files.

The Epstein files — a massive collection of documents, photos and videos connected to Epstein — were released in multiple phases after the Epstein Files Transparency Act was signed into law on November 19, 2025.

Trump, who first met Epstein in the late 1980s, has not been charged with or implicated in any of Epstein’s crimes.

image of The first part of the Epstein files was released in November 2025.
Source: Department of Justice

The first part of the Epstein files was released in November 2025.

Back in 2002, Trump spoke about Epstein in an interview with New York Magazine, saying, “I’ve known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with.”

He also added, “It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it — Jeffrey enjoys his social life.”

