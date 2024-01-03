Donald Trump's Future Looks Bleak as Psychic Predicts 'Grave Injustice' and 'Loss' for Ex-Prez in 2024 Election

During the interview, Watters welcomed Paula Roberts, known as "the English psychic," to share her insights regarding former President Trump. Roberts, armed with a deck of tarot cards, prepared to provide her reading on the frontrunner for the Republican nomination.

With anticipation, Watters requested a reading on President Trump and his prospects for 2024, asking Roberts to draw just one card. As an ominous card featuring a cloaked figure standing above several spilled cups was revealed, both Watters and Roberts uttered an uneasy, "Uh oh."

Roberts interpreted the card as a "sense of loss," suggesting that Trump may be dwelling on what he has lost rather than capitalizing on what he still possesses. Watters commended her interpretation, acknowledging the optimism in her interpretation of the card.