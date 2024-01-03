Donald Trump's Future Looks Bleak as Psychic Predicts 'Grave Injustice' and 'Loss' for Ex-Prez in 2024 Election
Fox News host Jesse Watters recently interviewed a "psychic" on his show, where she provided a tarot card reading that left many Donald Trump supporters worried.
“I’ve always feared fortune tellers,” Watters told his audience. “We could be tempting fate. But at a dinner party, I was given a delightful reading. And when I asked her about Trump, she said there’d be a grave injustice this fall and we may not even have an election. Therefore, we needed a second opinion.”
During the interview, Watters welcomed Paula Roberts, known as "the English psychic," to share her insights regarding former President Trump. Roberts, armed with a deck of tarot cards, prepared to provide her reading on the frontrunner for the Republican nomination.
With anticipation, Watters requested a reading on President Trump and his prospects for 2024, asking Roberts to draw just one card. As an ominous card featuring a cloaked figure standing above several spilled cups was revealed, both Watters and Roberts uttered an uneasy, "Uh oh."
Roberts interpreted the card as a "sense of loss," suggesting that Trump may be dwelling on what he has lost rather than capitalizing on what he still possesses. Watters commended her interpretation, acknowledging the optimism in her interpretation of the card.
Trump has previously made unsubstantiated claims about the 2020 election being rigged against him, which may explain his preoccupation with loss.
Not stopping there, Watters inquired about President Joe Biden's future, specifically referring to his 2024 prospects. Roberts flipped over another card and exclaimed that Biden's future involves "lots and lots and lots and lots of money."
When Watters playfully asked if this money would come from China, referencing Republican allegations against the president, Roberts coyly responded, "Oh, you are cheeky. I didn't say from where."
A clip of the tarot reading went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, where many of Trump's critics reveled in the irony of the reading airing on Fox News.
One user shared the video, writing, "Every now & then, The TRUTH makes an unscheduled appearance on FOX. The Control Room is going to have to install a PANIC Button for when it happens."
Another user commented, "Between this and Watters' own mother telling him to be more honest, Jesse just keeps collecting L's."
A third user wrote, "The five of cups represents deep loss, an unwillingness to get over the past, and regret. You literally couldn't have picked a more appropriate card in the deck if you rigged it to be as damning as humanly possible for Trump. Cosmic justice is real."