Donald Trump Could End Up Behind Bars Sooner Than Expected, Legal Scholars Speculate

Trump has shown little restraint when it comes to speaking out about his trial, openly deriding special prosecutor Jack Smith and court staff, who he believes are treating him unfairly.

While jailing a former president for disobeying a gag order would be controversial, it is not out of the question.

Although Trump has already proven his willingness to disobey gag orders in his New York trial, the consequences in the D.C. case could be much more significant.

Legal scholars are now focusing on U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan and wondering if she would take the dramatic step of jailing him.