'The Laziest President America Has Ever Had': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Golfing Instead of Campaigning as 2024 Election Looms

Composite photo of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA/@PATRIOTTAKES/X

Donald Trump was called 'lazy' for the amount of golfing he does.

By:

Aug. 25 2024, Published 4:32 p.m. ET

Not-so-much-needed break?

On Saturday, August 24, Donald Trump, 78, was bashed by users on X, formerly known as Twitter, for using yet another day ahead of the 2024 election to play golf!

Source: @PATRIOTTAKES/X

The viral tweet included a snap of the former president alongside a pal on the green. The right-wing leader wore a white collared shirt, hat and shoes along with black pants, while his friend stepped out in a red hat, gray shirt and black pants.

Along with the photo, one user sarcastically wrote, “Another busy day campaigning.”

Others then mocked the Republican politician, who is vying for his second term in the White House in November.

“Unquestionably the laziest president America has ever had,” one person said, while another echoed, “He’s so lazy. He hates working for the people, the most undeserving man for the position of President of the United States!!”

laziest president donald trump golfing campaigning election looms
Source: MEGA

One person joked that Donald Trump's day golfing was 'More like another busy day LYING and COMPLAINING.'

A third individual quipped, “More like another busy day LYING and COMPLAINING,” as one more expressed, “Same thing he did as president.”

Trump’s day of golf came after he held a rally in Las Vegas on Friday, August 23, which garnered plenty of backlash.

In footage from the event, Trump appeared especially spray-tanned while speaking to the crowd of supporters.

"Looks like he’s slathering on that bronzer with a paintbrush now," one person stated alongside an image of Trump.

laziest president donald trump golfing campaigning election looms
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is currently down in some polls in key battleground states.

"Oh, there's more than bronzer in that. I'm going with some foundation with formaldehyde as a base," a second slammed.

"It looks like he uses 1" 3M Scotch® Exterior Surface Painter’s Tape 2097 to make a fake tan line an exact inch in front of his hairline," one more joked.

Trump’s appearance wasn’t the only notable part of his Sin City rally, as many were left confused because the former reality TV star looked like he held the event in an Italian restaurant.

"Is Trump speaking from inside a Buca di Beppo?" someone said, mentioning the famous West Coast restaurant chain.

laziest president donald trump golfing campaigning election looms
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was also recently criticized for his appearance at his Las Vegas rally.

"I think Donald is at Olive Garden," another person stated, while a third joked, "I really want to hate on Donald, but I also really like endless breadsticks.”

The noteworthy rally came after the Trump campaign had quite a busy week, including third-party candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “suspending” his campaign and throwing his support to Trump.

"I encourage you to vote for me," the politician said. "I could conceivably still end up in the White House in a contingent election."

RFK Jr. shared that he no longer saw a "realistic path of electoral victory in the face of this relentless, systematic censorship and media control.”

Source: OK!

"So I cannot, in good conscience, ask my staff and volunteers to keep working their long hours, or ask my donors to keep giving when I cannot honestly tell them that I have a real path to the White House," he continued. "Three great causes drove me to enter this race in the first place, primarily. These are the principal causes that persuaded me to leave the Democratic Party and run as an independent, and now to throw my support to President Trump."

