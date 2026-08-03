Donald Trump's Granddaughter Kai Trolled by Critics for Saying She's a Fan of Adele Despite Singer's Distaste for the President
Aug. 3 2026, Updated 3:04 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump’s teenage granddaughter Kai faced online trolling after naming Adele’s 2010 hit "Rolling in the Deep" as her personal "song of the year.”
The backlash stems from Adele's vocal opposition to Donald Trump and her prior barring of his campaign from playing her music.
Kai, 19, posted a vlog reflecting on recent fashion interviews, admitting she panicked when asked to name a tune that defined her past year, stating, "I couldn’t think of a song at all, and I’m like, you know what? I just said 'Rolling in the Deep' by Adele. I don't know, that was the only song that came to my head."
Social Media Reacts
Adele publicly distanced herself from Donald in 2016, demanding his campaign stop playing "Rolling in the Deep" and "Skyfall" as warm-up music at political rallies. She later endorsed his opponent, Hillary Clinton.
Social media critics immediately pointed out the irony of her choice.
“Not her picking a song by an artist who literally threatened to sue her grandpappy for playing it at his rallies,” blasted one critic.
“Adele loathes Donald Trump and explicitly told him to stop playing that exact song. The lack of awareness is wild,” said another.
“The irony of a Trump claiming an anti-Trump anthem defined her year,” added another.
'Don't Vote for Him'
After an outcry from her fanbase, Adele's spokesperson issued an official statement to BBC News and other major outlets: "Adele has not given permission for her music to be used for any political campaigning."
During an October 2016 concert in Miami, Fla. — with Hillary in attendance — Adele addressed the upcoming U.S. presidential election directly from the stage. She explicitly urged the crowd to vote against Donald, stating, "Don't vote for him. I can't vote but I am 100 percent for Hillary Clinton. I love her, she's amazing... I do know what to do — don't vote for him, that's all I'm saying.”
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The incoming University of Miami freshman and golfer is a frequent target of online mockery as she positions herself as a fashion influencer.
Critics on social media used the moment to take her overall influencer branding to task, with comments like "Fashion grind, where lol?" and "Definitely not," targeting her attempts to establish herself as a style icon.
The backlash follows a string of online criticisms labeling the 19-year-old as tone-deaf.
Critics frequently frame her casual lifestyle vlogs — such as shopping with a Secret Service detail at Erewhon or attending UFC face-offs on the White House lawn — as an abuse of taxpayer money and a sign of being completely detached from everyday realities.