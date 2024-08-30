'Lawsuit Coming!': Donald Trump Warned Not to 'Even Think About Using' White Stripes Music to Promote 2024 Election Campaign
Donald Trump was threatened with a lawsuit after the former president's deputy director of communications shared a video of him boarding his plane set to the White Stripes song "Seven Nation Army."
White Stripes singer Jack White swiftly took to Instagram on Thursday, August 29, and reposted the video to his own account.
"Oh….Don’t even think about using my music you fascists. Lawsuit coming from my lawyers about this (to add to your 5 thousand others," he captioned the clip. "Have a great day at work today Margo Martin."
The video has since disappeared from Martin's social media account.
White also called out the embattled ex-prez for a recent controversy that took place at Arlington National Cemetery — where thousands of fallen military members have been buried.
On August 26, Trump attended an event to honor 13 servicemembers who died in Afghanistan in 2021, but faced backlash for grinning and flashing a thumbs up at the camera as he posed behind headstones.
It was also later revealed that his campaign had broken cemetery rules by filming campaign material at the historic site.
"And as long as I’m here, a double f--- you DonOLD for insulting our nation’s veterans at Arlington you scum," White continued. "You should lose every military family’s vote immediately from that if ANYTHING makes sense anymore."
Trump addressed the cemetery situation, insisting he didn't know "what the rules and regulations" were or who posted the offending material, despite it coming from his campaign's TikTok account.
The White Stripes singer is far from the first artist to attempt to prohibit Trump from using their music at his political events.
Others who have taken a stand against the Trump campaign include Foo Fighters, Aerosmith, Beyonce, Nickelback, Elton John, Green Day, Adele, Ozzy Osbourne and The Rolling Stones.
As OK! previously reported, Swedish pop group ABBA also did not take kindly to Trump using some of their greatest hits at his events.
"Universal Music Publishing AB and Polar Music International AB have not received any request, so no permission or license has been given to Trump," a Universal spokesperson confirmed this week.