Donald Trump's Granddaughter Kai Shares Vlog From 'Special' Election Night, Admits She 'Teared Up' After He Won Pennsylvania: Watch
Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump gave her family's supporters an inside look at how she spent her time in the hours leading up to her grandfather's 2024 presidential election win.
On Monday, November 11, the 17-year-old uploaded a 10-minute video to her YouTube Channel to reveal that she started off the big night by getting her hair and makeup done by a professional.
Donald Trump Jr. and ex-wife Vanessa's teenager admitted she didn't decide on which black dress to wear until she had less than 30 minutes to leave the house, as she couldn't pick between four frocks.
Kai was first heading to Mar-a-Lago to have a "family dinner" with the businessman, and she was then stopping by the convention center to see more friends and relatives.
Kai then drove herself and her brother to dinner, and on the drive, she admitted she hadn't seen Donald in a while since he was busy campaigning. The golfer also confessed she was "nervous" for the election results and gushed over the Republican's work ethic.
Kai had her camera capture the family taking photos with Donald, who at one point called over to Elon Musk and his young son — whom the former host of The Apprentice referred to as a "gorgeous, perfect boy" — to join in.
- Donald Trump's Granddaughter Kai, 17, Congratulates Him on Winning the 2024 Presidential Election: 'No One Works Harder'
- Donald Trump's Granddaughter Kai, 17, Hits the Golf Course With the Republican and 'Uncle' Elon Musk After 2024 Election Win: Photos
- Kai Trump's Vlog Reveals Kimberly Guilfoyle Snubbed From Family Photo on Election Night as Donald Trump Jr. Split Rumors Run Rampant
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The group then went to the convention hall, where the future University of Miami student introduced viewers to her cousins and friends.
By the eight-minute mark, the video skipped to the following day, when it was confirmed Donald had won against Kamala Harris.
Kai talked to her fans from the front seat of her car, raving, "I’m extremely proud of him. I think he deserves it more than anyone in the whole entire world."
"He really has worked his butt off every single day for the past, really, eight years. He's such an incredible person and such a unique person," she continued, revealing she just finished playing 18 holes of golf with him.
Kai said she admires Donald for never giving up and admitted she got emotional as the red votes came in.
"It’s his last time running so it was so special for him to win because he really deserves this, and after what everyone has put him through, it made me tear up," she gushed. "Like after him winning Pennsylvania, I just started like tearing up, knowing that he made it and he finally just fought back and he won. He won the race and I’m really excited to see what he’s going to do for the next few years, I think he’s gonna kill it."
Kai concluded her video by promising to share more content of her family's "journey" back to the White House.