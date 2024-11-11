Donald Trump's Granddaughter Kai, 17, Hits the Golf Course With the Republican and 'Uncle' Elon Musk After 2024 Election Win: Photos
Donald Trump is spending time with his family after winning the 2024 presidential election.
On Sunday, November 10, his granddaughter Kai shared a few photos from their golf outing in Florida.
"Sundays with Grandpa 💛," Kai, 17, captioned the social media photos, one of which was a selfie with the 78-year-old and another snap of the two and her sister Chloe, 10, on the greens.
The teenager — who's the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife, Vanessa Trump — followed up by posting a picture with Elon Musk and one of his kids at the course.
"Elon achieving uncle status 😂," she wrote alongside the snap.
The Tesla founder, 53, was also present in the photo the Trump family took after it was declared that the former host of The Apprentice had won the race to the White House against Kamala Harris.
Kai has publicly supported Donald over the past several months, most recently doing so on Wednesday, November 6.
"No one works harder or cares more about the American people. Congratulations Grandpa, I love you!" she gushed. "The future gonna be fantastic 🇺🇸."
Kai also gave him a shout-out when addressing the crowd at the Republican National Convention over the summer.
"To me, he’s just a normal grandpa. He gives us candy and soda when our parents are not looking," the student shared. "He always wants to know how we’re doing in school. When I made the high honor roll, he printed it out to show his friends how proud he was of me."
"He calls me during the middle of the school day to ask how my golf game is going and tells me all about his — but then I have to remind him that I’m in school and I’ll have to call him back late," the student continued. "When we play golf together, if I’m not on his team, he’ll try to get inside of my head and he’s always surprised I don’t let him get to me. But I have to remind him, I’m a Trump, too."
"Even when he’s going through all these court cases, he always asks me how I’m doing. He always encourages me to push myself to be the most successful person I can be," she added. "Obviously, he sets the bar pretty high, but who knows, maybe one day I will catch him."
In August, Kai announced she would be attending the University of Miami to play golf.
"I would like to thank my mom, Vanessa, and my dad, Don, for always supporting me through my journey. I would also like to thank my great team for getting me to this point," the teen said. "I would like to thank my grandpa for giving me access to great courses and tremendous support… I am super excited to be a cane and represent the University of Miami. Gooo Canes!"