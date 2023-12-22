Seth Meyers Exposes Donald Trump's 'Admiration for Dictators' After Ex-Prez's Anti-Immigrant Rant
Seth Meyers went back into the archives to show that Donald Trump has always loved controversial leaders.
On the Thursday, December 21, episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, the host, 49, took a "closer look" at Trump's past — just a few days after her claimed he's never read Adolf Hitler's manifesto Mein Kampf.
In a 1990 interview with Playboy magazine, Trump, 77, praised the Chinese government for responded to the protestors in Tiananmen Square.
“When the students poured into Tiananmen Square, the Chinese government almost blew it. Then they were vicious, they were horrible, but they put it down with strength,” he said at the time. “That shows you the power of strength. Our country is right now perceived as weak.”
The comedian said the businessman has since changed his view "on almost everything" since the Playboy interview.
“He used to be pro-choice, now he’s anti-abortion. He used to be for gun control, now he’s against it. But the one thing he’s been consistent on his entire life is his support for dictators,” Meyers said.
Meyers then showed a clip of Trump quoting Russian President Vladimir Putin criticizing American democracy.
“First of all, if you’re echoing Hitler, it doesn’t really matter whether you’re ripping him off or you got there on your own ― you’re still echoing Hitler,” said Meyers.
As OK! previously reported, at a rally in New Hampshire on December 16, Trump lashed out at the immigrants.
"They're poisoning the blood of our country. That's what they've done," he said. "They poison — mental institutions and prisons all over the world. Not just in South America. Not just the three or four countries that we think about. But all over the world, they're coming into our country — from Africa, from Asia, all over the world."
The politician then defended his remarks yet again during a rally in Iowa on December 19.
"It’s crazy what’s going on. They’re ruining our country. And it’s true. They’re destroying the blood of our country. That’s what they’re doing. They’re destroying our country," Trump stated.
"They don’t like it when I said that, and I never read Mein Kampf. They said, 'Oh, Hitler said that' – in a much different way. Now they’re coming from all over the world. People all over the world. We have no idea. They could be healthy, they could be very unhealthy. They could bring in disease that’s gonna catch on in our country. But they do bring in crime. But they have them coming from all over the world," he added.