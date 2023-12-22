Seth Meyers Exposes Donald Trump's 'Admiration for Dictators' After Ex-Prez's Anti-Immigrant Rant

The comedian said the businessman has since changed his view "on almost everything" since the Playboy interview.

“He used to be pro-choice, now he’s anti-abortion. He used to be for gun control, now he’s against it. But the one thing he’s been consistent on his entire life is his support for dictators,” Meyers said.

Meyers then showed a clip of Trump quoting Russian President Vladimir Putin criticizing American democracy.

“First of all, if you’re echoing Hitler, it doesn’t really matter whether you’re ripping him off or you got there on your own ― you’re still echoing Hitler,” said Meyers.