Donald Trump Is in 'Awe' of Vladimir Putin Like a Child Meeting the 'Football Captain', Ex-Australian Prime Minister Claims

"The Republican Party under Donald Trump, and particularly the right wing of the Republican Party, are very sympathetic to Vladimir Putin," the ex-PM said in a recent interview. "I mean, I’ve been with Trump and Putin: Trump is in awe of Putin."

"When you see Trump with Putin, as I have on a few occasions, he’s [Trump] like the 12-year-old boy that goes to high school and meets the captain of the football team. My hero!" he explained. "It is really creepy. It’s really creepy."