Donald Trump's 'Gross' Sagging Neck Gets Ridiculed at 2024 Debate: 'Can't Unsee This'
People were focused on what Donald Trump was attempting to say during the 2024 debate, but they also couldn't help but comment on his sagging neck, which was on full display throughout the night.
In a photo, which was uploaded to social media, one user simply wrote, "Holy h---" alongside a photo of the photo of just Trump's neck.
Of course, people went crazy. One person wrote, "gross. I cant unsee this," while another said, "I want to never see that again as soon as possible."
A third person added, "You could hide a dead cat in there."
As OK! previously reported, Trump's appearance was ridiculed during the televised event, as people couldn't help but chuckle over how much makeup he had on.
One person said, "Donald Trump would really benefit from learning what his colors are. Someone needs to take away the warm bronzer!" while another said, "Donald Trump might not want have put on the orange bronzer before the debate, because he’s coming out of this COOKED."
A third person stated, "Whoever did Trump's makeup needs to be fired," while another person added, "They didn't blend the concealer under his eyes or the foundation around his ears/hairline."
Though rival Kamala Harris seemingly won the debate, Trump thought otherwise.
“It was three on one. It was a rigged deal, as I assumed it would be, because when you looked at the fact that they were correcting everything and not correcting with her,” he said on Fox & Friends, claiming that “six or seven times she told an outright lie” that was not challenged. “They’re dishonest. I think ABC took a big hit last night … They ought to take away their license for the way they did that.”
“I’ve been told I’m a good debater,” Trump added. “I think it was one of my better debates, maybe my best debate.”
Elsewhere in the conversation, Trump also fumed about Taylor Swift endorsing Harris and how he is a big fan of Brittany Mahomes, who previously "liked" a post which supported the ex-president.
"Well I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better. If you want to know the truth," he said about Patrick Mahomes' wife.
"It was only a matter of time. You couldn’t possibly endorse Biden. But [Taylor's] a very liberal person," he added of President Joe Biden, who dropped out of the race in July before Harris stepped up as the Democratic candidate. "She seems to always endorse a Democrat and she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace."