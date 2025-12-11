or
Karoline Leavitt Cornered About Donald Trump's Bandaged Hands and Constant Hand-Shaking During Fiery Press Conference

composite photo of karoline leavitt and donald trump's bandaged hands
Source: mega

Karoline Leavitt blamed Donald Trump's mystery hand bandages on the president 'constantly shaking hands' during her press briefing on Thursday, December 11.

Dec. 11 2025, Published 5:48 p.m. ET

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was forced to take more questions about the reason for Donald Trump sporting bandages on his hands.

During a press briefing at the White House on Thursday, December 11, Leavitt, 28, again chalked his bandaged paws up to "constantly shaking hands."

The spokesman-in-chief, who Trump gushed over during a speech earlier this week, then added, "The Oval Office is like Grand Central Terminal."

Karoline Leavitt Downplays Donald Trump's Bandaged Hands

image of Karoline Leavitt brushed off concerns about the president's bandaged hands.
Source: The White House

Karoline Leavitt brushed off concerns about the president's bandaged hands.

She explained, "He is meeting with more people than any of you even know about on a daily basis. He’s also on a daily aspirin regime, which is something that his physical examinations have said in the past as well."

The president's hand bandages were on full display when he hosted the annual Kennedy Centers Honors on Saturday, December 6.

A single large bandage was clearly visible on Trump's right hand as he presented several of this year's honorees with medals in the Oval Office.

image of Donald Trump's hands were bandaged at a December 2 Cabinet meeting.
Source: mega

Donald Trump's hands were bandaged at a December 2 Cabinet meeting.

The 47th POTUS also noticeably wore two smaller bandages on the same hand during a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, December 2.

Furthermore, Trump has been caught wearing makeup to cover up his bruised hands on several occasions.

In the same meeting, he was caught closing his eyes and seemingly dozing off numerous times, further fueling speculation about his alleged health decline.

President Donald Trump

image of Donald Trump has been caught wearing makeup to cover up his bruised hands.
Source: mega

Donald Trump has been caught wearing makeup to cover up his bruised hands.

Leavitt previously addressed the speculation about the president's battered-looking hands in July, explaining that the bruising is "consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin."

The commander-in-chief has also exhibited swollen ankles due to chronic venous insufficiency, which is when a person's veins have trouble returning blood to the heart.

Donald Trump Rants About Health Rumors

image of Donald Trump went on a rant about his 'perfect' health on Truth Social earlier this week.
Source: mega

Donald Trump went on a rant about his 'perfect' health on Truth Social earlier this week.

Trump posted a lengthy rant about his "perfect" health on Truth Social on Tuesday, December 9.

The president suggested it was "perhaps even treasonous" for media outlets to question the state of his health, slamming publications as "true Enemies of the People."

"After all of the work I have done with Medical Exams, Cognitive Exams, and everything else, I actually believe it’s seditious, perhaps even treasonous, for The New York Times, and others, to consistently do FAKE reports in order to libel and demean ‘THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES," he wrote.

Trump claimed he received "PERFECT marks" in the "long, thorough, and very boring Medical Examinations at the Great Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, seen and supervised by top doctors."

"Some have even said they have never seen such Strong Results," he boasted.

