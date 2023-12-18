Ivana Trump Claimed Donald Kept Copies of Hitler's Speeches in Their Bedroom in Resurfaced Interview

The author later quizzed Donald on the story, asking him if his cousin John had ever given him a copy of the Hitler speeches. His reply was hesitant and he asked her who told her that before admitting it had been a different person who gifted him the book.

"Actually, it was my friend Marty Davis from Paramount who gave me a copy of Mein Kampf, and he’s a Jew," Donald continued, later clarifying, "If I had these speeches, and I am not saying that I do, I would never read them."