Ivana Trump Claimed Donald Kept Copies of Hitler's Speeches in Their Bedroom in Resurfaced Interview

Dec. 18 2023, Published 1:20 p.m. ET

Ivana Trump claimed her ex-husband, Donald Trump, kept copies of Adolf Hitler's speeches in a bedside cabinet in a resurfaced Vanity Fair interview conducted by Maria Brenner in 1990.

The socialite reportedly first told her lawyer Michael Kennedy that the controversial businessman not only had the book, but used to occasionally read through My New Order in his spare time.

Ivana Trump claimed her ex-husband, Donald, kept a book of Hitler's speeches near his bed.

The author later quizzed Donald on the story, asking him if his cousin John had ever given him a copy of the Hitler speeches. His reply was hesitant and he asked her who told her that before admitting it had been a different person who gifted him the book.

"Actually, it was my friend Marty Davis from Paramount who gave me a copy of Mein Kampf, and he’s a Jew," Donald continued, later clarifying, "If I had these speeches, and I am not saying that I do, I would never read them."

Donald Trump said his friend Marty Davis gave him the book.

Brenner also asked Marty about the gift, who replied, "I did give him a book about Hitler. But it was My New Order, Hitler’s speeches, not Mein Kampf. I thought he would find it interesting. I am his friend, but I’m not Jewish."

Ivana also alleged an employee of the Trump Organization used to address the controversial businessman with a Nazi greeting.

"[When] he visits Donald in his office, Ivana told a friend, he clicks his heels and says, ‘Heil Hitler,’ possibly as a family joke," Brenner wrote at the time.

Donald Trump declared immigrants were 'poisoning the blood of our country' in a recent speech.

This comes after the embattled ex-prez made the frightening declaration that immigrants were "poisoning the blood of our country" while speaking at a New Hampshire rally on Saturday, December 16.

The term "blood poisoning" is well known as a term used by Hitler in Mein Kampf, which referred to the mixing of races.

"That’s what they’ve done,” Trump told the cheering crowd. "They poison mental institutions and prisons all over the world, not just in South America, not just to three or four countries that we think about, but all over the world. They’re coming into our country from Africa, from Asia, all over the world."

Donald Trump is currently facing 91 felony counts across four indictments.

Donald made similar comments in an all-caps rant shared on his Truth Social platform.

"ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION IS POISONING THE BLOOD OF OUR NATION. THEY’RE COMING FROM PRISONS, FROM MENTAL INSTITUTIONS — FROM ALL OVER THE WORLD," he wrote. "WITHOUT BORDERS & FAIR ELECTIONS, YOU DON’T HAVE A COUNTRY. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Vanity Fair reported Ivana and Donald's comments.

