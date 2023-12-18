Ex-Mike Pence Advisor Defends Donald Trump's Rant About Immigrants 'Poisoning' the Country: 'It's Highly Unlikely He's Read Mein Kampf'
Mike Pence's ex-advisor brushed off Donald Trump's shocking rant about immigrants "poisoning the blood" of the United States. The term "blood poisoning" was notably used by Adolf Hitler in Mein Kampf.
Marc Short, who served as the former VP's chief of staff, didn't appear concerned by the widespread comparisons between the 77-year-old and the dictator during his appearance on a Fox News Sunday panel on December 17.
"I think it’s highly unlikely that Donald Trump has ever read Mein Kampf," Short said. "He has a decisive lead on border security over Joe Biden, just like he does on the economy, just like he does on international affairs."
"So, yeah. He says something out loud and outlandish, and they attack what he said rhetorically, but you come back to the root of the issue, and it’s where a lot of the American people agree with him," he concluded.
As OK! previously reported, Trump made the inflammatory statements while speaking at a New Hampshire rally on Saturday, December 16.
"They’re poisoning the blood of our country. That’s what they’ve done," the embattled ex-prez told the crowd. "They poison mental institutions and prisons all over the world, not just in South America, not just to three or four countries that we think about, but all over the world. They’re coming into our country from Africa, from Asia, all over the world."
Trump repeated the sentiment in an all-caps follow-up post shared on his Truth Social platform.
"THEY’RE COMING FROM PRISONS, FROM MENTAL INSTITUTIONS — FROM ALL OVER THE WORLD," he wrote. "WITHOUT BORDERS & FAIR ELECTIONS, YOU DON’T HAVE A COUNTRY. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"
Despite Short's belief that Trump likely hasn't read Hitler's speeches, in a resurfaced interview from 1990, Ivana Trump claimed her ex-husband kept a copy of My New Order near his bed and occasionally read through it.
She also alleged that a Trump Organization staffer used to address Donald with a Nazi greeting.
"[When] he visits Donald in his office, Ivana told a friend, he clicks his heels and says, ‘Heil Hitler,’ possibly as a family joke," Vanity Fair writer Maria Brenner wrote at the time.
When the author asked Donald if it was true his cousin had gifted him the copy of the Hitler speeches, the politician hesitantly replied it was a pal named Marty Davis from Paramount "who gave me a copy of Mein Kampf, and he’s a Jew."
Davis later denied being Jewish, but confirmed he had given him My New Order, not Mein Kampf.