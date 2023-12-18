Ex-Mike Pence Advisor Defends Donald Trump's Rant About Immigrants 'Poisoning' the Country: 'It's Highly Unlikely He's Read Mein Kampf'

Mike Pence's ex-advisor brushed off Donald Trump's shocking rant about immigrants "poisoning the blood" of the United States. The term "blood poisoning" was notably used by Adolf Hitler in Mein Kampf.

Marc Short, who served as the former VP's chief of staff, didn't appear concerned by the widespread comparisons between the 77-year-old and the dictator during his appearance on a Fox News Sunday panel on December 17.