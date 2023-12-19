Guy Fieri Vows to 'Die Broke' and Leave His Sons No Inheritance Unless They Each Receive 2 College Degrees
Guy Fieri's sons will eating at diners, drive-ins and dives for the rest of their lives unless they follow the Food Network star's rules.
In a new interview, the dad-of-two — who also parents nephew Jules since his sister died in 2011 — revealed he won't leave his kids any inheritance money unless they pursue a college education.
"I’ve told them the same thing my dad told me," the chef, 55, shared. "My dad says, 'When I die, you can expect that I’m going to die broke, and you’re going to be paying for the funeral.' And I told my boys, ‘None of this that I’ve been building are you going to get unless you come and take it from me.’"
So far, the boys have listened to him, as he revealed Jules, 22, "is in the music industry down in L.A." while also pursuing a law degree at Loyola Marymount.
Guy said that he told the student, "If you're going to be a big-time entertainment agent, you need to have that law background."
On the other hand, high school senior Ryder, 17, is less enthusiastic about the plan: "He's like, 'Dad, this is so unfair. I haven’t even gone to college yet, and you’re already pushing that I’ve got to get an MBA?' He says, 'Can I just get through college?'"
Hunter, 27, is currently in an MBA program at the University of Miami.
"[Shaquille O’Neal] said at best," the restauranteur added. "Shaq said about his kids, ‘If you want any of this cheese, you got to get to two degrees.’ Well, my two degrees mean, you know, postgraduate. So, they're on their way."
Guy himself graduated with a degree in Hotel Management from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, but had always taken an interest in cooking.
The Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives lead has maintained a stricter approach to parenting over the years, previously revealing that the boys have to pass a test before getting a new car of their own.
"Show me that you can spend a year driving the car, not getting any dents, not getting any wrecks, not getting any tickets. Prove that you’ve got it all together. Then you can take your own money out of the bank and go buy a car," he spilled in another interview. "You know what Ryder drove to school [when] he got his license? He got my parents’ old, used, 259,000-mile Chrysler minivan."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I refuse to let him buy a car until he spends one year with no tickets, no accidents, driving the minivan," he noted at the time.
Fox News spoke to Guy about parenting.